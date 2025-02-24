South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has invested R76 million in upgrading its dredging fleet by installing a new marine excavator on the Italeni, a Grab Hopper Dredger.

This upgrade aims to enhance dredging capacity and efficiency at South Africa’s commercial seaports, according to TNPA’s release.

The new marine excavator is designed to handle dredged material weighing up to 2000kg at a radius of at least 20 meters. This upgrade will increase the Italeni's dredging capacity from 94,000 cubic meters (m³) to 150,000 m³ annually, an increase of 60,000 m³.

The Italeni is the only dredging vessel in South Africa capable of accessing confined berths and quay walls. The new machinery complies with Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) regulations, and International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) legislation.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA is a division of Transnet SOC Ltd, responsible for the management and operation of South Africa's commercial seaports.

South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) is responsible for maritime safety, pollution prevention, and maritime search and rescue in South Africa.