Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

Allseas has announced its expansion in Brazil with the award of the Búzios-10 offshore pipeline installation project by Petrobras, following a competitive tender.

The contract involves the design, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea infrastructure for the Búzios-10 pre-salt field, located 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, according to the company’s release.

The offshore campaign, commencing in Q3 2026, will utilize Allseas' pipelay vessel Audacia to install 111 km of rigid risers and flowlines in water depths exceeding 2 kilometers. The system will connect 16 wells to a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit via steel risers in a ‘lazy wave’ configuration.

To support the project, Allseas has established a project management and engineering office in Rio de Janeiro. The company is also finalizing subcontracts for linepipe manufacturing, internal cladding, and flexible joints. The project will generate 2,000 jobs and requires a 40% local labor content.

The Búzios-10 project is considered one of the most significant contracts in Allseas’ history due to its ultra-deepwater complexities and extensive engineering scope.

Allseas is one of the global leaders in offshore pipeline installation, heavy lift, and subsea construction.

Petrobras is a Brazilian multinational oil and gas corporation.