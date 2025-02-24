  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

2025 February 24   15:41

shipping

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

The European Union has adopted its 16th sanctions package against Russia, targeting critical sectors of its economy, according to EU's release. The package, announced by the European Commission, aims to increase pressure on Russia by addressing energy, trade, transport, infrastructure, financial services, and disinformation, while introducing measures to prevent sanctions circumvention.

The sanctions include anti-circumvention measures targeting 74 additional vessels, raising the total to 153, identified as part of Russia’s shadow fleet or contributors to its energy revenues. A new criterion targets entities supporting operations of unsafe oil tankers.

The package imposes export restrictions on 53 companies, with 34 located outside Russia. Additional listings cover 83 individuals and entities, comprising 48 individuals and 35 entities.

Trade measures feature a direct import ban on Russian primary aluminum, complementing existing restrictions on processed aluminum, with a quota of 275,000 tons—representing 80% of EU imports in 2024—allowed over 12 months for a transition period.

Dual-use export restrictions expand to include chemical precursors for riot control agents like chloropicrin, software for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine tools and video-game controllers used in drone operations, chromium ores, and compounds, alongside restrictions on minerals, chemicals, steel, glass materials, and fireworks with military significance.

Energy measures prohibit temporary storage of Russian crude oil or petroleum products in EU ports, previously permitted if compliant with the price cap for third-country destinations.

Restrictions now extend to goods, technology, and services for Russian LNG and crude oil projects, including the Vostok oil project, and ban oil and gas exploration software exports to Russia.

Transport measures expand the flight ban to third-country carriers operating domestic Russian flights or supplying aviation goods to Russian airlines, barring them from EU airspace if listed.

An amendment prevents Russian ownership in EU road transport companies from exceeding 25%, closing potential loopholes.

Infrastructure measures impose a full transaction ban on two Moscow airports (Vnukovo Airport and Zhukovsky Airport), four regional airports, and ports Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, and Novorossiysk.

A ban on construction services by EU operators in Russia is also included.

Financial sector measures strengthen restrictions by adding 13 financial institutions to the list barred from specialized financial messaging services and three banks using Russia’s Financial Messaging System of the Central Bank of Russia (SPFS) to evade sanctions.

Topics:

sanctions

European Commission

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe