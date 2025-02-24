EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

The European Union has adopted its 16th sanctions package against Russia, targeting critical sectors of its economy, according to EU's release. The package, announced by the European Commission, aims to increase pressure on Russia by addressing energy, trade, transport, infrastructure, financial services, and disinformation, while introducing measures to prevent sanctions circumvention.

The sanctions include anti-circumvention measures targeting 74 additional vessels, raising the total to 153, identified as part of Russia’s shadow fleet or contributors to its energy revenues. A new criterion targets entities supporting operations of unsafe oil tankers.

The package imposes export restrictions on 53 companies, with 34 located outside Russia. Additional listings cover 83 individuals and entities, comprising 48 individuals and 35 entities.

Trade measures feature a direct import ban on Russian primary aluminum, complementing existing restrictions on processed aluminum, with a quota of 275,000 tons—representing 80% of EU imports in 2024—allowed over 12 months for a transition period.

Dual-use export restrictions expand to include chemical precursors for riot control agents like chloropicrin, software for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine tools and video-game controllers used in drone operations, chromium ores, and compounds, alongside restrictions on minerals, chemicals, steel, glass materials, and fireworks with military significance.

Energy measures prohibit temporary storage of Russian crude oil or petroleum products in EU ports, previously permitted if compliant with the price cap for third-country destinations.

Restrictions now extend to goods, technology, and services for Russian LNG and crude oil projects, including the Vostok oil project, and ban oil and gas exploration software exports to Russia.

Transport measures expand the flight ban to third-country carriers operating domestic Russian flights or supplying aviation goods to Russian airlines, barring them from EU airspace if listed.

An amendment prevents Russian ownership in EU road transport companies from exceeding 25%, closing potential loopholes.

Infrastructure measures impose a full transaction ban on two Moscow airports (Vnukovo Airport and Zhukovsky Airport), four regional airports, and ports Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, and Novorossiysk.

A ban on construction services by EU operators in Russia is also included.

Financial sector measures strengthen restrictions by adding 13 financial institutions to the list barred from specialized financial messaging services and three banks using Russia’s Financial Messaging System of the Central Bank of Russia (SPFS) to evade sanctions.