  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

2025 February 24   16:41

shipping

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on February 21 announced a proposal to impose significant port fees on Chinese shipping companies, Chinese-built ships, and any operator with Chinese-built vessels in their fleet or on order from Chinese shipyards.

The move targets China’s dominance in maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors, following a USTR investigation launched in March 2024 at the request of U.S. labor unions, which concluded in January that China employs unfair practices.

Under the proposal, fees would reach $1.5 million per U.S. port call for Chinese-built ships, $1 million per call for China-based operators like Cosco—the world’s fourth-largest container line—and $500,000 per call for operators with even a single Chinese-built ship, regardless of whether it calls at U.S. ports.

For operators with 50% or more Chinese-built ships in their fleet, each U.S. port call would cost $1 million; for those with 26-49%, the fee would be $750,000; and for fleets with up to 25% Chinese-built ships, the charge would be $500,000. Container lines, making multiple U.S. port calls per service loop—such as Asia-U.S. east coast routes with two to three stops—could face fees of $2 million to $3 million per loop.

The proposal, published in the Federal Register, also includes new U.S. export cargo preference rules requiring a portion of U.S. goods to be transported on American-flagged and crewed ships. It follows a January report finding China’s practices unreasonable, burdening U.S. commerce by displacing foreign firms, reducing competition, and creating dependencies.

The decision to implement these fees rests with President Donald Trump, with public comments accepted until March 24, followed by a hearing on the same date.

About 17% of container vessels calling U.S. ports are Chinese-made, totaling 1.29 million of the 28.2 million TEUs imported by the U.S. in 2024, according to Linerlytica.

The fees could disrupt global supply chains, with carriers like Cosco, part of the Ocean Alliance alongside CMA CGM, Evergreen, and OOCL, likely passing costs to shippers via surcharges or higher freight rates, potentially raising prices for U.S. imported goods.

The USTR’s action builds on broader U.S.-China trade tensions, including a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods announced by Trump in early February 2025, targeting sectors like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Topics:

shipping

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe