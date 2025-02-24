Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

Spanish energy company Moeve has signed a contract with RFOcean for a series of 6,600 deadweight ton (dwt) chemical tankers under construction at Wuhu Shipyard in China.

The agreement, announced on February 24, targets vessels equipped with stainless steel cargo tanks and multi-fuel propulsion capabilities, including biofuels, with potential upgrades for fuel cells or battery-driven generators.

RFOcean, led by Frederik Rye-Florentz, currently operates a fleet of 13 chemical tankers on a fully delivered basis and has eight next-generation newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026. These tankers, part of an expanded series now totaling eight vessels, are 30% more fuel-efficient than older fleets, according to Moeve. The company, formerly known as Cepsa, stated the deal aligns with its strategy to reduce carbon emissions and support clean marine solutions.

“These state-of-the-art, truly fuel-flexible vessels will be at the forefront of the maritime industry’s continued steps to reduce its environmental impact and advance cleaner energy alternatives,” said Alice Acuña, executive vice president of trading at Moeve.

Wuhu Shipyard, a major shipbuilder in Anhui Province, has been busy with chemical tanker orders, including contracts with Stolt Tankers and Donsötank for other methanol-ready vessels.

Moeve, targeting a doubling of its second-generation biofuel production capacity to 2.5 million tons by 2030, also plans to develop two large-scale green hydrogen plants in Andalusia’s Green Hydrogen Valley, with a total production capacity of 2 gigawatts, including green ammonia and methanol facilities. As a member of the World Economic Forum’s First Movers Coalition, Moeve focuses on low-carbon fuels and vessels for global maritime decarbonization. RFOcean’s fleet, now including 12 chemical tankers and two bulkers, leverages its London, Oslo, and Istanbul operations, with Miklagard S managing vessel operations.