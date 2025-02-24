  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

2025 February 24   17:26

shipbuilding

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman and CEO of ABS, has stated that new nuclear reactor technology, particularly small modular reactors (SMRs), represents a "once in a generation opportunity" for U.S. industrial policy and shipbuilding, according to ABS's release.

Wiernicki believes that vessels powered by advanced SMRs could revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry. He emphasized the need for developing a marinized SMR demonstrator as a crucial next step.

"It is a key transformational technology. It changes the commercial model, the economics of shipping, the operation of the vessels and their design. So, while it is a global story, this is also a domestic U.S. story, bringing together national energy and economic security and acting as a catalyst for new industrial policy amid the reinvigoration of U.S. shipbuilding," said Wiernicki.

He added, "New nuclear can be highly competitive. The economics are compelling over the life of a vessel when you account for fuel differentials, the cost of compliance and residual value, it costs roughly the same as fossil options."

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping is a global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries.

Topics:

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste

11:50

ICS calls for urgent progress on GHG emissions regulations at IMO

11:24

Russia and Myanmar sign memorandum for Dawei Economic Zone development

10:45

Panama Canal approves funding for Rio Indio Lake Project

10:23

Sohar Port and Freezone launches dredging operations for Marsa LNG Project

09:59

AD Ports Group's Noatum Maritime forms 60/40 Ro-Ro JV with Erkport

2025 February 23

16:02

Eidesvik Offshore announces new construction support vessel  

15:33

Schmidt Ocean Institute successfully concludes inaugural Antarctic expedition

14:18

ADNOC successfully completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

14:03

Noatum Maritime forms JV with ASRY for the provision of marine services in Bahrain

12:07

Fratelli taps Silvia Bordoni new General Manager, Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore

11:46

Jafza, Haldiram's sign agreement to launch one of the region's largest saffron processing facilities

11:14

Jan De Nul builds new port in Senegal

09:51

Chimbusco Pan Nation dominating biofuel provision in Hong Kong

2025 February 22

15:37

LiqTech receives WTS supplier approval for the WinGD DF engine

13:53

Port of Helsinki Ltd achieved its important climate goal

12:08

South Africa's Parliament's Select Committee engages with stakeholders on marine oil pollution bill

10:02

Vortexa unveils the first port-to-port freight pricing platform for energy

2025 February 21

18:00

CMA CGM implements Peak Season Surcharge for Portugal to North Europe