PSA Singapore extends maintenance and repair contract with Kalmar

Kalmar has announced the renewal of its service agreement with PSA Singapore, the world’s largest container transshipment hub, handling 40.9 million TEUs in 2024, according to the company's release.

The contract, signed in Q4 2024, covers maintenance and repair work on PSA’s cargo-handling fleet.

PSA Singapore, a flagship terminal of PSA International, has extended its partnership with Kalmar for servicing and maintaining both Kalmar and third-party equipment, including empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks.

Thomas Lim, Director, Services, Kalmar SSEA, stated, “We are pleased to be able to strengthen our long-term cooperation with PSA Singapore through this new service contract. The agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers as well as our ability to deliver tailored, reliable and innovative service solutions that keep our customers’ business moving.”

Kalmar, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company’s sales totaled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

PSA Singapore is a major container terminal operator and a subsidiary of PSA International. PSA International is a leading port group with a global network of over 180 locations in 45 countries.