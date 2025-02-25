NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), a Japanese shipping company, in collaboration with Singapore-based Seatrium and its design subsidiary LMG Marin, has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate for an ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV), according to NYK's release.

The certification, issued by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) on February 24, marks a significant step in developing a vessel designed to supply ammonia as fuel to ammonia-powered ships, addressing the maritime industry’s decarbonization goals.

The vessel features ammonia fuel dual-fuel engines from IHI Power Systems and a bunkering boom by TB Global Technologies.

“By enhancing the feasibility of ammonia as a future fuel, this project positions the consortium at the forefront of the maritime energy transition,” NYK stated in a release.

The design, now submitted to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for evaluation, includes a High Speed Ammonia Purging Emergency Release System (ERS) developed by TB Global Technologies, enabling reliable disconnection between vessels in emergencies.

Seatrium and LMG Marin contributed engineering expertise, focusing on safety measures for ammonia’s toxicity and corrosiveness, critical for compliance with ClassNK standards.

The vessel’s design, incorporating 3D modeling and risk assessments like HAZID (Hazard Identification Study), reflects NYK’s earlier AiP for an ammonia bunkering vessel in 2022 and an ammonia-fueled tugboat in 2022, both certified by ClassNK. Seatrium’s involvement follows its merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023, enhancing its shipbuilding capabilities for green projects.

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is a Japanese shipping and logistics company, one of the world’s largest, headquartered in Tokyo, focusing on container shipping, bulk carriers, and decarbonization projects like ammonia-fueled vessels.

Seatrium is a Singapore-based global leader in offshore and marine engineering, formed in 2023 through the merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine, specializing in shipbuilding and green maritime solutions.

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) is a Japanese classification society, headquartered in Tokyo, responsible for safety and environmental standards in ship design and construction, issuing AiP certificates for innovative projects.