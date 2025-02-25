  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

2025 February 25   11:24

ammonia

NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), a Japanese shipping company, in collaboration with Singapore-based Seatrium and its design subsidiary LMG Marin, has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate for an ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV), according to NYK's release.

The certification, issued by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) on February 24, marks a significant step in developing a vessel designed to supply ammonia as fuel to ammonia-powered ships, addressing the maritime industry’s decarbonization goals.

The vessel features ammonia fuel dual-fuel engines from IHI Power Systems and a bunkering boom by TB Global Technologies.

“By enhancing the feasibility of ammonia as a future fuel, this project positions the consortium at the forefront of the maritime energy transition,” NYK stated in a release.

The design, now submitted to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for evaluation, includes a High Speed Ammonia Purging Emergency Release System (ERS) developed by TB Global Technologies, enabling reliable disconnection between vessels in emergencies.

Seatrium and LMG Marin contributed engineering expertise, focusing on safety measures for ammonia’s toxicity and corrosiveness, critical for compliance with ClassNK standards.

The vessel’s design, incorporating 3D modeling and risk assessments like HAZID (Hazard Identification Study), reflects NYK’s earlier AiP for an ammonia bunkering vessel in 2022 and an ammonia-fueled tugboat in 2022, both certified by ClassNK. Seatrium’s involvement follows its merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023, enhancing its shipbuilding capabilities for green projects.

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is a Japanese shipping and logistics company, one of the world’s largest, headquartered in Tokyo, focusing on container shipping, bulk carriers, and decarbonization projects like ammonia-fueled vessels.  

Seatrium is a Singapore-based global leader in offshore and marine engineering, formed in 2023 through the merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine, specializing in shipbuilding and green maritime solutions.  

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) is a Japanese classification society, headquartered in Tokyo, responsible for safety and environmental standards in ship design and construction, issuing AiP certificates for innovative projects.

Topics:

bunkering

ammonia

Port of Singapore

NYK

ClassNK

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln

10:49

U.S. imposes sanctions on over 30 individuals and vessels linked to Iranian petroleum trade

10:23

Swedish Maritime Administration cuts costs, closes two of five helicopter bases

09:57

PSA Singapore extends maintenance and repair contract with Kalmar

2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste