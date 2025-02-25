Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

The Norwegian Shipowners’ Association has released a climate report detailing that its members’ fleet emitted 28.7 million tons of CO2 equivalents in 2024. This figure reflects emissions from approximately 1,800 ships and offshore rigs controlled by the association’s 130 member companies, which collectively represent a total tonnage of 50 million deadweight tonnes, according to data from January 2020.

The report coincides with ongoing efforts by the association to address environmental impacts within the maritime sector. In 2020, the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association outlined a strategy targeting a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per transported unit by 2030, compared to 2008 levels, with an additional goal of achieving a climate-neutral fleet by 2050.

The 2024 emissions data indicates a significant environmental footprint, exceeding Norway’s domestic emissions of 46.6 million tons of CO2 equivalents in 2023, as reported by Statistics Norway. Harald Solberg, CEO of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, emphasized the need for pricing mechanisms to address emissions.

“A price tag on emissions will accelerate the transition to low- and zero-emission solutions,” Solberg stated in a recent interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK. He highlighted that emissions from Norwegian ships in 2024 were 25 times higher than those from domestic aviation, underscoring the scale of the maritime sector’s contribution to greenhouse gases.

The association advocates for measures such as a national CO2 fund and Carbon Contracts for Difference (CCfDs) to bridge the cost gap between conventional and climate-friendly fuels. These proposals align with Norway’s inclusion in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which is expected to generate funds from shipping companies that could be redirected into CO2 reduction technologies.

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association is a trade organization representing over 130 Norwegian shipping and offshore companies, focused on promoting sustainable maritime practices and influencing international regulations.