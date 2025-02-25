Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

Devbulk Shipping, a Turkish shipowning company, has purchased the 38,200-dwt handysize vessel Indigo March (built 2012) from Japan’s Itochu Corp in a private transaction. The deal increases Devbulk’s total fleet size to 13 vessels.

The Indigo March, constructed in 2012 at Japan’s Onomichi Dockyard, has a deadweight tonnage of 38,200 and was previously owned by Itochu Corp, a Japanese trading conglomerate.

The vessel’s sale price was approximately $17 million, though neither Devbulk Shipping nor Itochu Corp has officially disclosed the figure.

Devbulk Shipping now operates a fleet comprising 11 handysize bulkers and two supramax vessels, totaling roughly 450,000 dwt, as reported by the company’s fleet list last updated in January 2025.

Devbulk Shipping is a Turkish shipowning company founded by brothers Hakki and Orhan Deval, operating a fleet of 13 dry bulk vessels, primarily handysize and supramax, focused on global commodities transport.

Itochu Corp is a Japanese trading conglomerate headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, engaged in diverse sectors including shipping, textiles, and energy, with annual revenues exceeding $100 billion as of 2020.