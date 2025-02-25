  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

2025 February 25   13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

The Port of Long Beach has approved a revised budget of $1.815 billion for the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility (ODRSF) to address increased costs and enhance cargo efficiency, according to the Long Beach Business Journal.

The adjustment raises the project’s funding from the previously estimated $1.567 billion, reflecting rising construction costs, labor expenses, and supply chain challenges.

The ODRSF aims to more than double the size of the existing Pier B rail yard from 82 acres to 171 acres and triple the port’s on-dock rail capacity from 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 4.7 million TEUs annually.

Construction, initiated in July 2024 with a groundbreaking attended by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, is set for completion in 2032. The facility will add 130,000 feet of new tracks, increasing the number of tracks from 12 to 48, and support up to 17 trains per day, each up to 10,000 feet long, as reported by Progressive Railroading. The budget increase of $248 million accounts for a 20% rise in steel prices and a 15% increase in labor costs since 2023.

The project will reduce truck traffic by 15% and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20,000 metric tons annually, per a 2023 environmental impact report. The port secured $643 million in federal, state, and local grants for the project, including $283 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant Program in December 2023, as announced by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla.

Additional funding includes $52.3 million from the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program and $158.4 million from California’s Port Freight and Infrastructure Program.

The ODRSF will boost on-dock rail usage from 20% to 35% of cargo, aligning with the port’s goal to reduce emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% by 2050, as outlined in the San Pedro Bay Ports 2017 Clean Air Action Plan Update.

BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, the primary rail operators, invested US$250 million and US$180 million respectively in 2024 to upgrade Southern California rail infrastructure, supporting the project’s integration, per their annual reports. The project faces challenges, including utility coordination with over 40 owners and agencies managing 700 utility lines.

Port of Long Beach is a major U.S. port on the West Coast, established in 1911, handling over 9 million TEUs annually.  

U.S. Department of Transportation is a federal agency founded in 1966, responsible for transportation policies and funding.  

U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) is a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, established in 1950, overseeing maritime programs.

Topics:

railway

Port of Long Beach

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln

11:24

NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

10:49

U.S. imposes sanctions on over 30 individuals and vessels linked to Iranian petroleum trade

10:23

Swedish Maritime Administration cuts costs, closes two of five helicopter bases

09:57

PSA Singapore extends maintenance and repair contract with Kalmar

2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste