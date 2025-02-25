Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

On February 21, the 7,500㎥ LNG bunker vessel Blue Whale, operated by Korea LNG Bunkering Co., Ltd. (KOLB), supplied approximately 2,400 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the 7,700 TEU container ship HMM Sky at Busan’s new port, according to HMM's release.

The Blue Whale, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2023, features a cargo tank capacity of 7,500 cubic meters and is equipped with the KC-2 type LNG cargo containment system, developed domestically to reduce reliance on foreign technology, according to the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The vessel, flagged in Liberia, has a length overall (LOA) of 97 meters, a beam of 22 meters, and a gross tonnage of 9,200, enabling it to support ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operations.

HMM Sky, South Korea’s first LNG-fueled containership with a capacity of 7,700 TEU, was constructed by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction and delivered in 2024. Chartered by HMM for up to 14 years, the vessel began operating on the FIM (Far East–India–Mediterranean) service in January 2025.

The bunkering operation occurred during simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) at Busan New Port, where HMM Sky conducted cargo handling while receiving LNG, enhancing operational efficiency. “This achievement enhances operational efficiency and supports the transition to low-carbon fuels, contributing to more sustainable shipping practices,” HMM noted.

KOLB, a subsidiary of Korea Gas Corporation, executed the bunkering using the Blue Whale, which completed its first SIMOPS for an LNG-powered container ship in Korea. The operation, conducted at Pier 5 of Busan New Port, follows earlier SIMOPS trials, including a 270-ton LNG supply to CMA CGM’s Visby in August 2024.

Korea LNG Bunkering Co., Ltd. (KOLB) is a South Korean subsidiary of Korea Gas Corporation, established in 2017, specializing in LNG bunkering services.

HMM is a South Korean shipping company, formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine, founded in 1976, focusing on container shipping with plans to acquire 70 green vessels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.