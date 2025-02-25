  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

2025 February 25   15:53

shipbuilding

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore), a German offshore services provider, and Ulstein Verft, a Norwegian shipyard, launched the Yno 320, a new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), on February 20, according to Ulstein's release.

The vessel, designed to support offshore wind farm operations, was towed from Ulstein Verft’s dock hall to the outer dock, where an Ampelmann tower and gangway were installed.

Three days later, on February 23, the vessel entered the sea and was positioned quayside, pending sea trials scheduled for later in 2025, with delivery planned for the second quarter of 2025.

The Yno 320, based on Ulstein’s SX222 design, features the innovative TWIN X-STERN hull, measuring 89.6 meters in length and 19.2 meters in beam. It is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, substantial battery energy storage, and is methanol-ready, reducing its environmental footprint. The vessel includes a 3D-compensated crane capable of 5-tonne offshore cargo lifts and a Walk-to-Work gangway, accommodating up to 132 crew and clients for safe personnel and cargo transfer to wind turbine facilities.

Matthias Müller, Managing Director at BS Offshore, stated, “It’s great to be here at the yard and to witness the launch of our Yno 320 CSOV. We look forward to the further progress of this vessel, planned for delivery in Q2 2025, to support the growing offshore wind industry.”

Ulstein Verft, known for its TWIN X-STERN designs, has delivered multiple CSOVs for offshore wind, with the Yno 320 marking another milestone in its partnership with BS Offshore, initiated with orders in 2015, 2018, and 2023.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore, is a Hamburg-based offshore services provider, part of the Schulte Group, specializing in commissioning service operation vessels and supporting renewable energy projects, including offshore wind. BS Offshore, part of the Schulte Group, operates a fleet of offshore vessels, including three prior Ulstein-designed CSOVs, targeting renewable energy projects.

Ulstein Verft is a Norwegian shipyard in Ulsteinvik, part of the Ulstein Group, focused on designing and building advanced offshore vessels, including CSOVs with TWIN X-STERN technology for the wind energy sector.

Topics:

offshore

shipbuilding

Ulstein

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln

11:24

NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

10:49

U.S. imposes sanctions on over 30 individuals and vessels linked to Iranian petroleum trade

10:23

Swedish Maritime Administration cuts costs, closes two of five helicopter bases

09:57

PSA Singapore extends maintenance and repair contract with Kalmar

2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste