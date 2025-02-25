Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore), a German offshore services provider, and Ulstein Verft, a Norwegian shipyard, launched the Yno 320, a new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), on February 20, according to Ulstein's release.

The vessel, designed to support offshore wind farm operations, was towed from Ulstein Verft’s dock hall to the outer dock, where an Ampelmann tower and gangway were installed.

Three days later, on February 23, the vessel entered the sea and was positioned quayside, pending sea trials scheduled for later in 2025, with delivery planned for the second quarter of 2025.

The Yno 320, based on Ulstein’s SX222 design, features the innovative TWIN X-STERN hull, measuring 89.6 meters in length and 19.2 meters in beam. It is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, substantial battery energy storage, and is methanol-ready, reducing its environmental footprint. The vessel includes a 3D-compensated crane capable of 5-tonne offshore cargo lifts and a Walk-to-Work gangway, accommodating up to 132 crew and clients for safe personnel and cargo transfer to wind turbine facilities.

Matthias Müller, Managing Director at BS Offshore, stated, “It’s great to be here at the yard and to witness the launch of our Yno 320 CSOV. We look forward to the further progress of this vessel, planned for delivery in Q2 2025, to support the growing offshore wind industry.”

Ulstein Verft, known for its TWIN X-STERN designs, has delivered multiple CSOVs for offshore wind, with the Yno 320 marking another milestone in its partnership with BS Offshore, initiated with orders in 2015, 2018, and 2023.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore, is a Hamburg-based offshore services provider, part of the Schulte Group, specializing in commissioning service operation vessels and supporting renewable energy projects, including offshore wind. BS Offshore, part of the Schulte Group, operates a fleet of offshore vessels, including three prior Ulstein-designed CSOVs, targeting renewable energy projects.

Ulstein Verft is a Norwegian shipyard in Ulsteinvik, part of the Ulstein Group, focused on designing and building advanced offshore vessels, including CSOVs with TWIN X-STERN technology for the wind energy sector.