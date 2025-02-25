USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) resumed routine flight operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations on February 24, departing Souda Bay, Greece, on February 23 after completing a five-day Emergent Repair Availability (ERAV), according to U.S. Navy's release.

The carrier, part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), returned to sea following hull repairs after a collision on February 12 with the cargo ship M/V Besiktas-M off Port Said, Egypt.

Repairs at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay involved structural engineers, naval architects, and personnel from Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC), Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and Greek partner Theodoropoulos Group, restoring weatherproof integrity to the carrier’s hull.

U.S. Navy is the naval warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces, headquartered in Washington, D.C., responsible for global maritime operations.