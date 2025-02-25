  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

2025 February 25   18:14

shipbuilding

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

EDGE, a leading advanced technology and defense group based in Abu Dhabi, and Fincantieri, a major Italian shipbuilding company, signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 24 in Rome during the state visit of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Italy, according to Fincantieri's release.

The agreement, building on a November 2024 pact in Paris, strengthens their Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilding joint venture, MAESTRAL, to focus on developing underwater technologies, aiming to position the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a regional pioneer in underwater innovation.

The MoU targets the design, development, and construction of unmanned systems for critical underwater infrastructure protection, seabed mapping, next-generation submarines, drone-carrier ships, and lightweight torpedoes.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, stated, “Through MAESTRAL, EDGE and Fincantieri are advancing world-class underwater capabilities that will play a pivotal role in the future of subsea security and maritime defence. This partnership marks a significant step in positioning the UAE at the forefront of this strategically important domain, strengthening its role as a regional pioneer with globally competitive expertise. As underwater technologies become increasingly vital to national security, we are committed to driving innovation, enhancing sovereign capabilities, and setting new industry standards in this high-potential sector.”

Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director, added, “Since 1909 Fincantieri has a long-standing history in submarine construction, and has already established itself as a pioneer in the underwater sector, leveraging decades of systems integration expertise and cutting-edge innovation with a ‘dual’ focus either in the military and in the civilian space. The underwater domain is projected to reach $400bn by 2030 as defence public needs for countries globally are rapidly evolving. Through MAESTRAL, we are pleased to support the UAE’s ambitious naval strategy and alongside a trusted partner like EDGE, we will seek to deliver ground-breaking underwater solutions to meet future needs for its national capabilities.”

The partnership builds on EDGE’s 2022 acquisition of ADSB (Abu Dhabi Ship Building) and Fincantieri’s ongoing naval projects, including its $5.5 billion deal for six submarines with the Italian Navy. The underwater domain’s projected growth to $400 billion by 2030, driven by global defense needs, underscores the initiative’s strategic timing, with MAESTRAL targeting a $520 million UAE Navy support contract announced in February 2025.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company, one of the world’s largest, headquartered in Trieste, specializing in naval vessels, cruise ships, and offshore platforms, with a strong presence in defense markets.  

MAESTRAL is an Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilding joint venture between EDGE and Fincantieri, established to develop advanced maritime solutions.

Topics:

Fincantieri

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 25

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln

11:24

NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

10:49

U.S. imposes sanctions on over 30 individuals and vessels linked to Iranian petroleum trade

10:23

Swedish Maritime Administration cuts costs, closes two of five helicopter bases

09:57

PSA Singapore extends maintenance and repair contract with Kalmar

2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators

16:15

Allseas to install 111 km of pipelines in ultra-deep Brazilian waters

15:42

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority invests R76 mln in dredging fleet upgrade

15:41

EU imposes 16th package of sanctions on Russia, targeting 83 entities and individuals

15:20

John Cockerill, BESIX, and BESIX Environment start construction of Hyoffwind Project in Zeebrugge

14:55

Saipem to merge with Subsea7 in 50-50 deal

14:34

AD Ports Group opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi

14:07

Aqaba Development Corporation seeks partners for 20-year Silica Terminal concession

12:43

Pakistan and Bangladesh restart direct trade after 53 years with rice shipment

12:13

Hungary begins construction of Adriatic sea port in Trieste