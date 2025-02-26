Stena Line launches Stena Connecta at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

Stena Line, an European ferry operator, reached a major milestone in its NewMax fleet investment program with the launch of Stena Connecta into the water at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China, according to the company's release.

The ceremony occurred on February 25, marking the vessel’s entry into the next construction phase, with interior installation ongoing, and delivery scheduled for early 2026.

Stena Connecta, one of two new ships for the Belfast-Heysham route—a critical trade corridor across the Irish Sea—joins its sister ship, Stena Futura, currently being fitted out for service in autumn 2025. Once operational, both hybrid vessels will increase freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route, addressing rising customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The NewMax hybrid vessels are equipped with methanol fuel capabilities, battery propulsion, and shore power options, supporting Stena Line’s sustainability goals. Stena Connecta features unique rotor sails harnessing wind power for auxiliary propulsion, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of Stena Connecta, a significant step forward in our NewMax fleet investment programme. The business has seen growth in demand on the Belfast – Heysham route over recent years and we are certain that the extra capacity will be welcomed by the market,” said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.

“These new hybrid vessels, equipped with futureproofed technologies, are a testament to our focus on sustainability and are key in advancing our strategic ambition to shift to renewable fuels. We are dedicated to leading in sustainable shipping and ensuring a stable future for our industry.”

Stena Line is working with methanol suppliers to secure future volumes of e-methanol, targeting a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. The vessels’ advanced technologies align with industry trends toward decarbonization, with Stena Connecta’s rotor sails reducing fuel use by an estimated 5-10% on average, according to Shippax reports.

The Belfast-Heysham route, handling over 1.2 million tons of freight annually in 2024 per Belfast Harbour data, underscores the capacity increase’s relevance, with Peel Ports Group’s Heysham operations reporting a 15% freight volume rise in 2024.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, building nine E-Flexer Ro-Pax ferries for Stena, continues its role in Stena’s fleet expansion, following the keel-laying for Stena Connecta in October 2024 and Stena Futura’s launch in the same period.

Stena Line is a Swedish ferry company, one of Europe’s largest, headquartered in Gothenburg, operating approximately 40 vessels on 20 routes, with 33,300 sailings annually and a focus on freight and passenger services.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding company based in Weihai, part of China Merchants Group, specializing in Ro-Pax ferries and methanol-ready vessels, including Stena Line’s NewMax ships.