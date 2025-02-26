  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. KOTUG completes SPM buoy upgrade for Azule Energy in Angola 7 hours ahead of schedule

2025 February 26   10:41

offshore

KOTUG completes SPM buoy upgrade for Azule Energy in Angola 7 hours ahead of schedule

KOTUG, a maritime services provider, completed the replacement of the bogie wheel and rail system on Azule Energy’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) CALM buoy in Angola’s Block 18, finishing 7 hours ahead of schedule despite a 15-hour delay in the buoy’s handover, according to the company's release.

The buoy, one of the largest of its kind globally, installed in 2007 at approximately 1,200 meters, serves as the primary export route for oil from the Greater Plutonio FPSO. The project aimed to replace critical components without disrupting oil production and export operations, requiring a comprehensive site survey, engineering, procurement, and detailed procedures for safe execution within tight windows between tanker calls.

Azule Energy, Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, operates in 20 blocks, including Block 18, where the buoy supports exports from the Greater Plutonio FPSO, producing around 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2022, projected to grow to 250,000 boe/d over five years.

The project, valued at an estimated $5 million based on industry benchmarks, supports Azule’s 27.2% stake in Angola LNG and operations across eight directly managed blocks, ensuring uninterrupted oil exports critical to Angola’s economy.

KOTUG is a Dutch family-owned maritime company, established in 1911 and headquartered in Rotterdam, specializing in towage, offshore support, and SPM terminal services, operating over 100 tugs globally.  

Azule Energy is Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, a 50/50 joint venture between bp and Eni, headquartered in Luanda, managing 20 blocks and producing approximately 250,000 boe/d, focusing on oil, gas, and renewable energy.

Topics:

FPSO

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 26

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig

12:21

Wärtsilä signs five-year lifecycle agreement with NMDC Group to boost Middle East dredging fleet

11:42

Deltamarin secures contract to design methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class PCTCs for Wallenius Wilhelmsen at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

11:21

Stena Bulk, NNPC Shipping, and Caverton Marine launch tanker joint venture in Nigeria

10:19

Stena Line launches Stena Connecta at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln

11:24

NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

10:49

U.S. imposes sanctions on over 30 individuals and vessels linked to Iranian petroleum trade

10:23

Swedish Maritime Administration cuts costs, closes two of five helicopter bases

09:57

PSA Singapore extends maintenance and repair contract with Kalmar

2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators