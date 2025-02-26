KOTUG completes SPM buoy upgrade for Azule Energy in Angola 7 hours ahead of schedule

KOTUG, a maritime services provider, completed the replacement of the bogie wheel and rail system on Azule Energy’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) CALM buoy in Angola’s Block 18, finishing 7 hours ahead of schedule despite a 15-hour delay in the buoy’s handover, according to the company's release.

The buoy, one of the largest of its kind globally, installed in 2007 at approximately 1,200 meters, serves as the primary export route for oil from the Greater Plutonio FPSO. The project aimed to replace critical components without disrupting oil production and export operations, requiring a comprehensive site survey, engineering, procurement, and detailed procedures for safe execution within tight windows between tanker calls.

Azule Energy, Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, operates in 20 blocks, including Block 18, where the buoy supports exports from the Greater Plutonio FPSO, producing around 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2022, projected to grow to 250,000 boe/d over five years.

The project, valued at an estimated $5 million based on industry benchmarks, supports Azule’s 27.2% stake in Angola LNG and operations across eight directly managed blocks, ensuring uninterrupted oil exports critical to Angola’s economy.

KOTUG is a Dutch family-owned maritime company, established in 1911 and headquartered in Rotterdam, specializing in towage, offshore support, and SPM terminal services, operating over 100 tugs globally.

Azule Energy is Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, a 50/50 joint venture between bp and Eni, headquartered in Luanda, managing 20 blocks and producing approximately 250,000 boe/d, focusing on oil, gas, and renewable energy.