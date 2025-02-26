Deltamarin secures contract to design methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class PCTCs for Wallenius Wilhelmsen at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

Deltamarin, a Finnish marine engineering company, has signed a contract to design and engineer upsized methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) ordered by Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a Norwegian shipping and logistics firm, at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Jiangsu, China, according to the company's release.

The agreement, announced on February 25, targets four confirmed 11,700 CEU (car equivalent unit) vessels, with options for up to eight additional units, as deliveries begin in late 2027.

The Shaper Class PCTCs, featuring methanol dual-fuel engines, enhance Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s fleet expansion, aligning with its net-zero emissions strategy by 2027. The vessels, originally ordered as 9,300 CEU units, were upsized in September 2024, with two additional 11,700 CEU ships ordered in November 2024, bringing the total order to 14 Shaper Class vessels—eight at 11,700 CEU and six at 9,300 CEU.

“Exercising our options and upsizing further Shaper class vessels fit seamlessly with Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s net-zero ambition,” Xavier Leroi, EVP & COO of Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, stated. “The vessels are prepared for net-zero and future fuels from day one and will reduce fuel consumption and emissions considerably. With our sight set on a net-zero future for shipping, upsizing and expanding our Shaper class is a step in the right direction toward that goal.”

Deltamarin’s role includes complete basic and detailed design work, leveraging its expertise in methanol dual-fuel systems, as developed with Wallenius Wilhelmsen since 2023. The Shaper Class vessels feature improved ramp strength, high and heavy cargo capacity, and energy efficiency, targeting Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s trade routes across six continents. China Merchants Jinling Shipyard will deliver the first units from mid-2026, with upsized versions starting late 2027.

The methanol dual-fuel technology reduces CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared to conventional fuels, with potential for further reductions using bio-methanol.

China Merchants Jinling’s recent projects include methanol-ready PCTCs for CMA CGM and ESL Shipping’s handysize vessels.

Deltamarin is Finnish marine engineering company, part of China Merchants Group, headquartered in Helsinki, specializing in ship design, including methanol dual-fuel vessels like the Shaper Class PCTCs.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is Norwegian shipping and logistics company, headquartered in Oslo, operating approximately 125 vessels across 15 trade routes, focusing on roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and net-zero emissions logistics.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is Chinese shipbuilding company based in Jiangsu, part of China Merchants Group, specializing in methanol-ready PCTCs, E-Flexer vessels, and other eco-friendly ship designs.