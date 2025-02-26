  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Deltamarin secures contract to design methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class PCTCs for Wallenius Wilhelmsen at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 February 26   11:42

shipbuilding

Deltamarin secures contract to design methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class PCTCs for Wallenius Wilhelmsen at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

Deltamarin, a Finnish marine engineering company, has signed a contract to design and engineer upsized methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) ordered by Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a Norwegian shipping and logistics firm, at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Jiangsu, China, according to the company's release.

The agreement, announced on February 25, targets four confirmed 11,700 CEU (car equivalent unit) vessels, with options for up to eight additional units, as deliveries begin in late 2027.

The Shaper Class PCTCs, featuring methanol dual-fuel engines, enhance Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s fleet expansion, aligning with its net-zero emissions strategy by 2027. The vessels, originally ordered as 9,300 CEU units, were upsized in September 2024, with two additional 11,700 CEU ships ordered in November 2024, bringing the total order to 14 Shaper Class vessels—eight at 11,700 CEU and six at 9,300 CEU.

“Exercising our options and upsizing further Shaper class vessels fit seamlessly with Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s net-zero ambition,” Xavier Leroi, EVP & COO of Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, stated. “The vessels are prepared for net-zero and future fuels from day one and will reduce fuel consumption and emissions considerably. With our sight set on a net-zero future for shipping, upsizing and expanding our Shaper class is a step in the right direction toward that goal.”

Deltamarin’s role includes complete basic and detailed design work, leveraging its expertise in methanol dual-fuel systems, as developed with Wallenius Wilhelmsen since 2023. The Shaper Class vessels feature improved ramp strength, high and heavy cargo capacity, and energy efficiency, targeting Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s trade routes across six continents. China Merchants Jinling Shipyard will deliver the first units from mid-2026, with upsized versions starting late 2027.

The methanol dual-fuel technology reduces CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared to conventional fuels, with potential for further reductions using bio-methanol.

China Merchants Jinling’s recent projects include methanol-ready PCTCs for CMA CGM and ESL Shipping’s handysize vessels.

Deltamarin is Finnish marine engineering company, part of China Merchants Group, headquartered in Helsinki, specializing in ship design, including methanol dual-fuel vessels like the Shaper Class PCTCs.  

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is Norwegian shipping and logistics company, headquartered in Oslo, operating approximately 125 vessels across 15 trade routes, focusing on roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and net-zero emissions logistics.  

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is Chinese shipbuilding company based in Jiangsu, part of China Merchants Group, specializing in methanol-ready PCTCs, E-Flexer vessels, and other eco-friendly ship designs.

Topics:

methanol

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 26

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig

12:21

Wärtsilä signs five-year lifecycle agreement with NMDC Group to boost Middle East dredging fleet

11:21

Stena Bulk, NNPC Shipping, and Caverton Marine launch tanker joint venture in Nigeria

10:41

KOTUG completes SPM buoy upgrade for Azule Energy in Angola 7 hours ahead of schedule

10:19

Stena Line launches Stena Connecta at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln

11:24

NYK, Seatrium, and LMG Marin receive AiP for ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel

10:49

U.S. imposes sanctions on over 30 individuals and vessels linked to Iranian petroleum trade

10:23

Swedish Maritime Administration cuts costs, closes two of five helicopter bases

09:57

PSA Singapore extends maintenance and repair contract with Kalmar

2025 February 24

18:00

Tokyo Gas completes acquisition of 20% stake in FGEN LNG Corporation from First Gen LNG

17:26

ABS Chairman: Nuclear technology a "generational opportunity" for US shipbuilding

17:06

Moeve secures contract with RFOcean for 6,600 dwt chemical tanker newbuilds in China

16:41

U.S. proposes hefty port fees on Chinese ships and operators