2025 February 26   12:21

Wärtsilä signs five-year lifecycle agreement with NMDC Group to boost Middle East dredging fleet

Wärtsilä Corporation, a global leader in marine and energy solutions, signed a five-year Lifecycle Agreement with NMDC Group, one of the Middle East’s largest dredging and marine contractors, focusing on optimizing the availability and operational efficiency of NMDC’s dredging fleet, according to the company's release.

The agreement, booked in the first quarter of 2025, covers seven NMDC dredgers, with potential expansion to additional vessels, and includes a tailored maintenance program for engines and propulsion equipment, digital solutions like Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight, and performance guarantees.

The initiative targets increased fleet uptime and reduced maintenance costs, addressing growing demand for NMDC’s services. By leveraging Wärtsilä’s digital tools, delivered through global Expertise Centres, NMDC expects to significantly reduce planned downtime, potentially increasing revenues by up to 3,000,000 EUR through enhanced operational and charter/client schedule flexibility.

The agreement also incorporates Dynamic Maintenance Planning, reducing maintenance costs by 14%.

NMDC’s 2024 financial results, announced on February 12, reported a 57% year-on-year revenue growth to AED 7.7 billion ($2 billion) and a 43% net profit increase to AED 916 million ($249.3 million).

Wärtsilä Corporation is Finnish engineering company, listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, headquartered in Helsinki, specializing in marine and energy technologies, with 2024 net sales of EUR 6.4 billion and 18,300 employees across 230 locations.  

NMDC Group is an integrated energy, marine services, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, one of the Middle East’s largest dredging contractors, operating a 40-vessel fleet across the MENA region and beyond.

