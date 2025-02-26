  1. Home
2025 February 26   12:41

shipbuilding

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of Shanghai Bestway Group, announced it entered into a contract for section fabrication, general assembly, equipment installation, and commissioning of a 200-person jackup accommodation rig with Qinshi Jiamei Energy Technology, according to the company's release.

The agreement, disclosed on February 25, carries a total contract value of RMB 57.5 million ($7.9 million), as stated by Bestway Marine & Energy Technology, the parent company of Dajin Heavy.

Under the contract, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry will procure construction materials, equipment, and facilities, while Qinshi Jiamei Energy Technology will handle construction, installation, and testing. The project scope includes cutting all main hull materials, cold and hot processing, prefabrication, steel structure welding, unit assembly, tightness testing, non-destructive testing, precision control testing, coating, block assembly, pile boot treatment, positioning, fabrication of crane shelves, hook boxes, and equipment installation and commissioning.

Bestway Marine stated, “This deal will expand the company’s offshore engineering equipment business and meet market demand for accommodation rigs in the region.”

The jackup accommodation rig, designed to house 200 personnel, targets offshore oil and gas or wind farm operations, supporting extended crew stays in remote marine environments. Jiangsu Dajin, with a capacity to build vessels up to 30,000 tons deadweight, leverages its expertise in offshore platforms and modules, while Qinshi Jiamei focuses on energy technology solutions, including rig development.

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry is a Chinese shipbuilding and heavy industry company, part of Shanghai Bestway Group, based in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, specializing in offshore rigs, platforms, and vessels up to 30,000 tons deadweight.  

Qinshi Jiamei Energy Technology is a Chinese energy technology company based in Nantong, Jiangsu, focusing on offshore energy solutions, including rig development and engineering for oil, gas, and renewable projects.  

Bestway Marine & Energy Technology is a Shanghai-based marine engineering and energy technology group, the parent of Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, specializing in shipbuilding, offshore equipment, and energy solutions, recovering financially post-2020 restructuring.

