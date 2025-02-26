Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

Ocean Network Express (ONE), a global container shipping company, announced plans to adopt the Digital Container Shipping Association’s (DCSA) electronic bill of lading (eBL) standard through the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), aiming to accelerate eBL adoption among its customers, according to the company's release.

The initiative, revealed on February 24, leverages GSBN’s blockchain-powered platform to implement the latest DCSA eBL standard, updated in December 2024, enabling customers to manage eBLs from multiple carriers using a unified identity. ONE, one of the world’s top container carriers, operates a fleet of approximately 1.5 million TEU across 80 services, handling about 8 million TEUs annually in 2024.

“We are committed to enriching the overall customer experience through our range of offerings and continued digitalization efforts. We envision a future of paperless international trade and are actively developing eBL solutions to provide a seamless and efficient customer experience. This focus on innovation will drive operational efficiency, strengthen collaboration with our ecosystem partners, and deliver added value to our customers,” said Kosuke Wada, Executive Vice President of ONE.

GSBN, a not-for-profit consortium facilitating paperless global trade, supports ONE’s adoption through its blockchain infrastructure, reducing inefficiencies caused by fragmented carrier systems. Bertrand Chen, CEO of GSBN, stated, “As the industry adapts towards an era of increasing uncertainty, the eBL has become an important enabler of resilience and value creation. ONE has been a pioneer in adopting digital innovations, continuously advancing digitalization to forge new value propositions for their customers. At GSBN, we want to enable our Members such as ONE to reach their digitalization goals in the most scalable and robust manner. We look forward to further development within our ecosystem to reinforce the overall value of eBL for all of our Members.”

ONE becomes the second DCSA member to partner with GSBN for 100% eBL adoption, following Hapag-Lloyd’s announcement in April 2024, and joins COSCO, OOCL, and Hapag-Lloyd as one of four major carriers issuing eBLs through GSBN.

The DCSA, representing nine ocean carriers, targets 50% eBL adoption by 2028 and 100% by 2030, potentially saving the industry $6.5 billion in direct costs and enabling $30-40 billion in annual global trade growth, as noted in DCSA’s 2023 reports.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a Singapore-based container shipping company, established in 2017 through the merger of Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and K Line, operating a fleet of 1.5 million TEU and serving 80 trade routes globally.

Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) is a neutral, non-profit association founded in 2019 by nine major ocean carriers, headquartered in Amsterdam, aiming to standardize and digitize container shipping, including eBL adoption by 2030.

Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is a not-for-profit consortium, established in 2018, headquartered in Hong Kong, using blockchain to enable paperless global trade, supporting carriers with eBL solutions.