Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 25.4% container volume growth to 264,869 TEUs in January 2025

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), a partnership between the ports of Tacoma and Seattle, reported a total container volume of 264,869 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for January, marking a 25.4% increase compared to January 2024. The growth reflects strong market demand, with January volumes surpassing the five-year average, driven by high vessel schedule reliability and increased cargo activity, according to NWSA’s statement released on February 25.

International container volumes, including both imports and exports, fueled the surge, with full international imports rising 34.7%—the 11th consecutive month of growth—and standing 9.5% above NWSA’s five-year January average.

Full international exports grew by 4.5%, exceeding the five-year average by 5.7%. Domestic container volumes increased by 5.5%, with Alaska seeing a 2.4% rise and Hawaii experiencing a significant 24.6% jump, as reported by NWSA.

However, auto volumes declined by 32.6%, totaling 19,881 units for the month, reflecting weaker demand in that segment.

The growth stems from new shippers, early inventory replenishment ahead of the Lunar New Year, and proactive orders to mitigate potential U.S. tariff risks.

Vessel reliability improved, with a 10% increase in vessel calls year-over-year, supporting consistent cargo movement.

NWSA’s January performance aligns with its 2024 annual throughput of 3,340,733 TEUs, up 12.3% from 2023, driven by a 20% rise in full imports and an 8% increase in full exports.

NWSA’s strategic investments, including the Terminal 5 Modernization Project’s Phase 2, completed in March 2024, expanding cargo capacity to 185 acres and accommodating ultra-large vessels.

NWSA’s rail volumes up 21.8% year-to-date in 2024, with three to five trains monthly carrying 200-220 containers each, supporting inland distribution.

NWSA’s performance contrasts with flat growth at some East Coast ports, with Los Angeles reporting a 2.1% decline to 781,526 TEUs in January 2025, while Long Beach saw a 4.5% drop to 659,912 TEUs, attributed to Lunar New Year slowdowns.