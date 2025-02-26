  1. Home
  Port of Hamburg's container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

2025 February 26

Port of Hamburg’s container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

The Port of Hamburg reported a 0.9% increase in container throughput for 2024, reaching 7.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), despite economic and geopolitical challenges, according to Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM).

The growth, announced on February 24, reflects resilience in a volatile market, with loaded containers accounting for 87% of the volume, up 1.2% to 6.8 million TEUs.

The increase stems from robust trade with key partners, particularly China, the port’s largest trading partner, with throughput rising 0.7% to 2.2 million TEUs. The United States set a record, with container volumes growing 5.0% to 685,000 TEUs, while India and Sri Lanka showed gains of 2.1% to 195,000 TEUs and 12.4% to 140,000 TEUs, respectively.

“The annual result highlights the Port of Hamburg’s resilience in a challenging market environment. Most notably, the high proportion of loaded container throughput indicates that shippers regard the port as a reliable partner and a strong link in the global logistics chain. Additionally, the port’s efficient hinterland transport had a successful year,” said Axel Mattern, Member of the Executive Board at HHM.

However, seaborne cargo throughput declined 2.1% to 111.8 million tons, driven by an 8.6% drop in bulk cargo to 33.1 million tons, with coal imports falling 2.1% to 3.8 million tons and mineral oil products decreasing 21.7% to 5.7 million tons, reflecting a shift away from fossil fuels. Oilseed crop imports rose 5.6% to 3.2 million tons, and animal feed exports increased 9.4% to 1.4 million tons, offsetting some declines.

Rail transport performed strongly, moving 46.2 million tons (+1.3%) and 2.6 million TEUs (+2.5%), maintaining a 50.2% share of container transport and a 55.6% share of tonnage-based transport, up 2.1 percentage points from 2023.

HHM anticipates volatility in 2025 but cites new liner services, such as CMA CGM and Ocean Network Express (ONE)’s North and South America service and Gemini Cooperation’s India service launched in February, as positive developments.

Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM) is a business association based in Hamburg, Germany, promoting the Port of Hamburg, managing marketing, logistics, and trade development, representing terminal operators and stakeholders.

