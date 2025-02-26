  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

2025 February 26   16:05

APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II (APMT MVII) began its expansion project on February 25, marking a key milestone in enhancing one of Europe’s most advanced automated container terminals, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

In collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the CareGo consortium, the expansion aims to double the terminal’s capacity, adding 51 hectares of container terminal land, 1,000 meters of deep-sea quay, truck and rail transfer zones, and the latest generation of Automatic Terminal Trucks (ATTs).

The project includes developments such as emission-free automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and fully electrified sustainable infrastructure, with the first phase targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented, “Today we celebrate an important milestone in the 25-year cooperation between APM Terminals and the Port of Rotterdam Authority. The expansion will position Maasvlakte II as the largest, most efficient, and most sustainable automated APMT facility in Europe.”

The expansion, involving a 510,000 m² increase in terminal space, builds on APMT MVII’s existing 180-hectare footprint and 2,000-meter deep-sea quay, established since its opening in 2015.

CareGo, a consortium comprising ABB, Dura Vermeer, and GMB, oversees civil works and electrification, incorporating renewable electricity, energy-efficient buildings, and zero-emission equipment.

The initiative supports APMT’s goal of enhancing its role as a key gateway to Europe, handling over 2.7 million TEUs annually in 2024, up 7.2% from 2023.

The expansion follows APMT’s 2023 announcement of a $1 billion investment to double capacity, delayed briefly in 2022 due to rising costs but resumed in early 2024.

Red Sea disruptions in 2024 rerouted 15% of Asia-Europe traffic via the Cape of Good Hope, boosting Rotterdam’s throughput, while APMT MVII’s automation, including 30 electric ATTs from Terberg and 71 Konecranes AGVs ordered in October 2024, enhances efficiency.

APM Terminals is a global port operator and subsidiary of A.P. Moller - Maersk, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, managing over 70 terminals worldwide, including Maasvlakte II, focusing on automation and sustainability.  

Port of Rotterdam Authority is the public authority managing the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port, headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, overseeing infrastructure, logistics, and environmental initiatives, including Maasvlakte II expansion.  

CareGo is a Dutch consortium comprising ABB, Dura Vermeer, and GMB, formed for the Maasvlakte II expansion, specializing in civil works, electrification, and sustainable infrastructure for port projects in Rotterdam.

Topics:

Port of Rotterdam

APM Terminals

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 26

18:00

Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024

17:26

French ports of Nantes, Saint-Nazaire face strikes from late February to March over pension reforms

17:05

Four major Japanese maritime firms join Digital Twin Project to enhance shipping efficiency

16:35

Turkey, AD Ports end negotiations for Alsancak Port

15:34

Port of Hamburg’s container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

15:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 25.4% container volume growth to 264,869 TEUs in January 2025

14:40

Tsakos Energy Navigation orders nine shuttle tankers from Samsung Heavy Industries for Petrobras contract

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig

12:21

Wärtsilä signs five-year lifecycle agreement with NMDC Group to boost Middle East dredging fleet

11:42

Deltamarin secures contract to design methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class PCTCs for Wallenius Wilhelmsen at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

11:21

Stena Bulk, NNPC Shipping, and Caverton Marine launch tanker joint venture in Nigeria

10:41

KOTUG completes SPM buoy upgrade for Azule Energy in Angola 7 hours ahead of schedule

10:19

Stena Line launches Stena Connecta at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln