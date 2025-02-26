APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II (APMT MVII) began its expansion project on February 25, marking a key milestone in enhancing one of Europe’s most advanced automated container terminals, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

In collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the CareGo consortium, the expansion aims to double the terminal’s capacity, adding 51 hectares of container terminal land, 1,000 meters of deep-sea quay, truck and rail transfer zones, and the latest generation of Automatic Terminal Trucks (ATTs).

The project includes developments such as emission-free automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and fully electrified sustainable infrastructure, with the first phase targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented, “Today we celebrate an important milestone in the 25-year cooperation between APM Terminals and the Port of Rotterdam Authority. The expansion will position Maasvlakte II as the largest, most efficient, and most sustainable automated APMT facility in Europe.”

The expansion, involving a 510,000 m² increase in terminal space, builds on APMT MVII’s existing 180-hectare footprint and 2,000-meter deep-sea quay, established since its opening in 2015.

CareGo, a consortium comprising ABB, Dura Vermeer, and GMB, oversees civil works and electrification, incorporating renewable electricity, energy-efficient buildings, and zero-emission equipment.

The initiative supports APMT’s goal of enhancing its role as a key gateway to Europe, handling over 2.7 million TEUs annually in 2024, up 7.2% from 2023.

The expansion follows APMT’s 2023 announcement of a $1 billion investment to double capacity, delayed briefly in 2022 due to rising costs but resumed in early 2024.

Red Sea disruptions in 2024 rerouted 15% of Asia-Europe traffic via the Cape of Good Hope, boosting Rotterdam’s throughput, while APMT MVII’s automation, including 30 electric ATTs from Terberg and 71 Konecranes AGVs ordered in October 2024, enhances efficiency.

APM Terminals is a global port operator and subsidiary of A.P. Moller - Maersk, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, managing over 70 terminals worldwide, including Maasvlakte II, focusing on automation and sustainability.

Port of Rotterdam Authority is the public authority managing the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port, headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, overseeing infrastructure, logistics, and environmental initiatives, including Maasvlakte II expansion.

CareGo is a Dutch consortium comprising ABB, Dura Vermeer, and GMB, formed for the Maasvlakte II expansion, specializing in civil works, electrification, and sustainable infrastructure for port projects in Rotterdam.