  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Turkey, AD Ports end negotiations for Alsancak Port

2025 February 26   16:35

ports

Turkey, AD Ports end negotiations for Alsancak Port

Turkey and AD Ports Group, an Abu Dhabi-based port operator, have concluded negotiations over the potential acquisition of operating rights for Alsancak Port in Izmir, with no agreement reached.

The talks, initiated approximately 18 months ago, aimed to allow AD Ports to manage the port, but discussions stalled due to unresolved terms, as reported by Bloomberg.

Alsancak Port, Turkey’s third-largest container port, handled 1.1 million TEUs in 2024, a 3.2% decline from 1.14 million TEUs in 2023, reflecting economic pressures and geopolitical tensions.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated on February 20, “The aim was to enhance Alsancak Port’s efficiency and attract investment, but differences in operational and financial terms prevented a deal.”

The port, operated by DP World since 2005 under a 36-year concession, faces modernization needs, with a 2023 capacity of 1.5 million TEUs, but underutilization due to Red Sea disruptions rerouting 15% of Asia-Europe traffic via the Cape of Good Hope in 2024.

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based port operator, part of ADQ and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, sought to expand its global port network, which includes 40 terminals across 17 countries, managing over 7.5 million TEUs annually in 2024, up 8.6% from 2023. 

DP World is a Dubai-based global port operator, part of the Dubai World group, headquartered in Dubai.

Topics:

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 26

18:00

Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024

17:26

French ports of Nantes, Saint-Nazaire face strikes from late February to March over pension reforms

17:05

Four major Japanese maritime firms join Digital Twin Project to enhance shipping efficiency

16:05

APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

15:34

Port of Hamburg’s container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

15:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 25.4% container volume growth to 264,869 TEUs in January 2025

14:40

Tsakos Energy Navigation orders nine shuttle tankers from Samsung Heavy Industries for Petrobras contract

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig

12:21

Wärtsilä signs five-year lifecycle agreement with NMDC Group to boost Middle East dredging fleet

11:42

Deltamarin secures contract to design methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class PCTCs for Wallenius Wilhelmsen at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

11:21

Stena Bulk, NNPC Shipping, and Caverton Marine launch tanker joint venture in Nigeria

10:41

KOTUG completes SPM buoy upgrade for Azule Energy in Angola 7 hours ahead of schedule

10:19

Stena Line launches Stena Connecta at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln