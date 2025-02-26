  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. French ports of Nantes, Saint-Nazaire face strikes from late February to March over pension reforms

2025 February 26   17:26

ports

French ports of Nantes, Saint-Nazaire face strikes from late February to March over pension reforms

Dockers and port staff at the ports of Nantes and Saint-Nazaire, represented by the Fédération Nationale des Ports et Docks CGT, have scheduled strike actions from late February through March 2025, protesting France’s state pension reforms.

The strikes, targeting operational disruptions, begin with a 48-hour action from 6:00 a.m. on February 26 to 6:00 a.m. on February 28, including a “port mort” day on February 27, halting all truck access, manutention, and maintenance, as reported by Ouest-France on February 25.

The conflict centers on excluding dockers and port workers from pension reforms, citing the physical demands of their work.

The 48-hour strike will see no cargo handling or maintenance, with blockages at key port locations like the Joubert dock in Saint-Nazaire, disrupting operations at France’s fourth-largest port, handling 32.4 million tons of cargo in 2024, down 2.1% from 2023.

Further strikes include a 72-hour action from March 18 to March 20, 2025, as part of a broader national campaign by the CGT, targeting pension reform impacts on port workers’ retirement age, currently allowing a four-year reduction under the collective agreement, now at risk under proposed changes to 64 years.

Previous disruptions, such as the April 2024 strikes over investment and job security, halted operations for 10 days, costing an estimated €10 million daily.

The strikes could delay 22 vessels scheduled for the Loire estuary, with 14 awaiting anchorage off Saint-Nazaire and five blocked at quays. The port, handling 1.2 million TEUs annually in 2024, faces potential losses of €15 million over the strike period.

The CGT’s demands follow President Macron’s 2023 pledge to exempt dockers, unmet due to government inaction, prompting a “report de force sans précédent” (unprecedented show of force), as Levy Guérin, CGT secretary at Saint-Nazaire, warned in March 2024.

Fédération Nationale des Ports et Docks CGT is a French trade union representing dockers and port workers, part of the Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT), headquartered in Paris.  

Topics:

CMA CGM

strike

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 26

18:00

Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024

17:05

Four major Japanese maritime firms join Digital Twin Project to enhance shipping efficiency

16:35

Turkey, AD Ports end negotiations for Alsancak Port

16:05

APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

15:34

Port of Hamburg’s container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

15:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 25.4% container volume growth to 264,869 TEUs in January 2025

14:40

Tsakos Energy Navigation orders nine shuttle tankers from Samsung Heavy Industries for Petrobras contract

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig

12:21

Wärtsilä signs five-year lifecycle agreement with NMDC Group to boost Middle East dredging fleet

11:42

Deltamarin secures contract to design methanol dual-fuel Shaper Class PCTCs for Wallenius Wilhelmsen at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

11:21

Stena Bulk, NNPC Shipping, and Caverton Marine launch tanker joint venture in Nigeria

10:41

KOTUG completes SPM buoy upgrade for Azule Energy in Angola 7 hours ahead of schedule

10:19

Stena Line launches Stena Connecta at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

2025 February 25

18:14

EDGE and Fincantieri expand MAESTRAL joint venture with MoU for underwater technologies

17:48

Pertamina International Shipping CEO arrested in $12 bln crude oil corruption probe

17:28

USS Harry S. Truman resumes Mediterranean operations after collision repairs

16:25

Edison refuels TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax with LNG in Adriatic Sea

16:03

Unibarge gains methanol bunkering license for Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Antwerp-Bruges

15:53

Bernhard Schulte and Ulstein Verft launch Yno 320 CSOV for offshore wind support

15:24

Korea LNG Bunkering’s Blue Whale delivers 2,400 tons of LNG to HMM Sky at Busan

14:37

Mandovi Drydocks and Ripley Group JV to build $150 mln shipyard at Kolkata Port

14:22

Hutchison Ports Stockholm prepares vessel operation with 24 automated straddle carriers for full automation

13:42

Port of Long Beach approves $1.815 bln budget for Pier B rail facility

13:12

South Korea allocates KRW 3.4 trillion via KOBC to bolster shipping industry in 2025

12:42

Devbulk Shipping acquires 38,200-dwt Indigo March from Itochu Corp

12:11

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association reports 28.7 mln tons of CO2 emissions from members’ fleet in 2024

11:52

Velos Shipping acquires 36,700 dwt MR1 chemical carrier from Easterly for $15.5mln