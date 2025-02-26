Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024

The Port of Brussels reported a 2.6% increase in cargo throughput, reaching 6.26 million tonnes in 2024, despite declines in container and construction materials volumes, according to the company's release.

The growth, driven by increases in bulk cargo, reflects resilience amid economic and logistical challenges. Total cargo throughput rose from 6.1 million tonnes in 2023, with bulk cargo, including aggregates, sand, and gravel, growing 5.8% to 3.8 million tonnes, offsetting a 12.3% drop in container volumes to 1.2 million TEUs and a 7.9% decline in construction materials to 1.1 million tonnes.

The port’s performance aligns with its role as Belgium’s inland waterway hub, handling 9.5 million tonnes of inland traffic in 2024, up 1.9% from 2023.

The decline in container volumes, the port’s first since 2020, reflects reduced demand due to Red Sea disruptions rerouting 15% of Asia-Europe traffic via the Cape of Good Hope in 2024.

Construction materials volumes fell due to a 3.2% slowdown in Belgium’s construction sector in 2024, affecting sand and gravel imports.

However, bulk cargo growth, particularly in aggregates for infrastructure, supports the port’s 6.26 million tonne throughput, exceeding the five-year average by 2.1%.

The port’s 2024 performance contrasts with Antwerp-Bruges’ 8.1% growth to 13.5 million TEUs and Rotterdam’s 2.8% rise to 13.8 million TEUs.

Port of Brussels plans a €50 million investment in 2025 to upgrade barge terminals and container handling, targeting a 10% capacity increase by 2027.

Port of Brussels is a Belgian inland port authority, headquartered in Brussels, managing cargo and container traffic along the Brussels-Scheldt Maritime Canal, handling 6.26 million tonnes of cargo in 2024 and focusing on inland waterway logistics.