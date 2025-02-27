AD Ports’ Noatum Maritime, Erkport launch United Global Ro-Ro joint venture

Noatum Maritime, the maritime and shipping arm of AD Ports Group, established a joint venture with Erkport, a Turkish-based Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) shipping company, launching United Global Ro-Ro to enhance vehicle logistics and high-and-heavy cargo shipping, according to AD Ports Group's release.

Under the agreement, Noatum Maritime will own a 60% stake, with Erkport holding the remaining 40%.

United Global Ro-Ro will provide integrated services for global automobile movement and high-and-heavy cargo, developing regional feeder networks to improve accessibility and reach across Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, South Africa, the Arabian Gulf, and Asia.

The venture will commence operations with 11 vessels—comprising ConRo, Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC), and Ro-Ro vessels—deployed on five services, targeting efficient cargo transportation and reduced transit times.

United Global Ro-Ro targets the growing Ro-Ro market, with global vehicle logistics demand rising 5.2% to 85 million units in 2024 and high-and-heavy cargo increasing 3.8% to 1.2 billion tons.

Turkey’s Ro-Ro sector, handling 12.5 million vehicles in 2024, up 7.1% from 2023, supports Erkport’s role, while AD Ports’ 2024 revenue of AED 8.4 billion ($2.29 billion), up 21% from 2023, underscores its expansion.

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based port operator, part of ADQ and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, managing 33 terminals across 50 countries, with 2024 revenue of AED 8.4 billion.

Noatum Maritime is the maritime and shipping division of AD Ports Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specializing in Ro-Ro, logistics, and maritime services, integrated from Noatum Group following its 2023 acquisition for AED 2.65 billion.

Erkport is a Turkish Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) shipping company, based in Istanbul.