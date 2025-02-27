  1. Home
  WinGD delivers world's most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine to COSCO for new 16,000 TEU containership

2025 February 27

WinGD delivers world’s most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine to COSCO for new 16,000 TEU containership

WinGD, a Swiss marine engine manufacturer, delivered the world’s most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine, the 12X92DF-M, to China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) for installation on a new 16,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containership, according to the company's release.

The engine, rated at 63,840 kW, powers the vessel, built at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry’s Yangzhou shipyard, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. The 12X92DF-M, part of WinGD’s X-DF-M series, features advanced methanol combustion technology, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 95% compared to conventional fuels when using green methanol, and 15-20% with bio-methanol, aligning with COSCO’s decarbonization strategy.

The engine’s power output surpasses previous methanol dual-fuel models, such as MAN Energy Solutions’ 12G95ME-LGIM at 58,000 kW

Yangzhou shipyard, part of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, produced 12 methanol dual-fuel ships in 2024, contributing to China’s 46% global shipbuilding market share.

WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel) is a Swiss marine engine manufacturer, part of CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Corporation), headquartered in Winterthur, specializing in low-speed dual-fuel engines, including methanol and LNG solutions.  

COSCO, the world’s fourth-largest container carrier, operates a fleet of 6.4 million TEU, with this newbuild marking its 32nd LNG or methanol dual-fuel vessel, part of a 200-vessel orderbook for eco-friendly ships by 2030. 

