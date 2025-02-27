Semarak Renewable Energy, Megamas Resources form Semarak MIS JV for offshore shipowning

Semarak Renewable Energy Sdn Bhd (SeRenE), a Malaysian renewable energy solutions provider, and Megamas Resources, a Singapore-based offshore service provider, announced the formation of a joint venture named Semarak MIS to enter the offshore shipowning sector, according to Semarak's release.

The partnership targets the development of vessels for installing and maintaining subsea fibre-optic lines and power cables for offshore wind farms.

Semarak MIS will order newbuild vessels, designed in collaboration with Norway’s Ulstein, featuring high-tech and fuel-efficient technology.

The vessels, with a length of 120 meters, a beam of 23 meters, and a cargo capacity of 8,000 deadweight tons (dwt), will include a DP2 dynamic positioning system for precise operations.

Operations are expected to begin in mid-2027, supporting the rapid growth of the offshore wind energy sector by managing inter-array and export power cables connecting wind farms to the electricity grid.

Semarak Renewable Energy Sdn Bhd (SeRenE) is a Malaysian renewable energy company, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, focusing on sustainable engineering and offshore wind solutions, with a $400 million green hydrogen project in Perak, Malaysia.

Megamas Resources is a Singapore-based offshore service provider, headquartered in Singapore, specializing in marine and subsea operations, including cable-laying and repair vessels.

Ulstein is a Norwegian ship design and shipbuilding company, headquartered in Ulsteinvik, known for innovative vessel designs.