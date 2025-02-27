  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang

2025 February 27   13:23

shipbuilding

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang

Singapore-based Adhart Shipping, a subsidiary of state-run machinery manufacturer Sumec Group, has been identified as the owner behind a debut product tanker order for Chinese bulker builder New Dayang.

Newbuilding sources indicate Adhart booked two firm and two optional 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) medium-range (MR) product tankers, valued at approximately $43.5 million each, for delivery in 2027 and 2028, marking Sumec Group’s entry into tanker shipbuilding.

The order, announced by Sumec Group in January 2025, expands New Dayang’s portfolio beyond bulk carriers, targeting the growing MR product tanker market, which saw a 4.8% demand increase to 2.3 million dwt in 2024.

Adhart Shipping, the commercial arm of the Executive Group, currently operates a fleet of 10 ships, including eight bulk carriers and two South Korean-built MR tankers acquired from International Seaways in 2022, with no prior newbuilding orders since its 2007 establishment.

The newbuilds, designed with eco-friendly features like energy-efficient hulls and low-emission engines, align with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 net-zero target, potentially reducing emissions by 5-10% per vessel.

New Dayang, the shipbuilding arm of Sumec Group, maintains a robust orderbook of 67 ships, with production extending to the fourth quarter of 2027, including 25 ultramax bulk carriers and other vessel types.

The $174 million total value (two firm at $43.5 million each, with estimates for options based on industry benchmarks) reflects current market rates for MR tankers, quoted at $42–$45 million each.

Adhart Shipping is a Singapore-based shipping company, part of the Executive Group, headquartered in Singapore, operating a fleet of 10 vessels, including eight bulkers and two MR tankers, with a focus on expanding into product tankers.  

Sumec Group is a Chinese state-owned machinery manufacturer, part of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach), headquartered in Nanjing, with a 2024 revenue of $2.5 billion, including shipbuilding through its subsidiary New Dayang.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 27

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

12:47

Sapura Energy secures $723 mln in drilling contracts

12:20

EU blames shipowners for undermining Ship Recycling Rules via reflagging

11:51

MSC shifts all Megamax vessels from Asia–North Europe trade to Asia–Mediterranean and Asia–West Africa routes

11:17

Furetank completes first bio-LNG bunkering of 200 tonnes for Fure Viken

10:45

Semarak Renewable Energy, Megamas Resources form Semarak MIS JV for offshore shipowning

10:04

WinGD delivers world’s most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine to COSCO for new 16,000 TEU containership

09:59

Norsepower and Syroco deploy wind-propulsion technology on Socatra tanker

09:29

AD Ports’ Noatum Maritime, Erkport launch United Global Ro-Ro joint venture

2025 February 26

18:00

Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024

17:26

French ports of Nantes, Saint-Nazaire face strikes from late February to March over pension reforms

17:05

Four major Japanese maritime firms join Digital Twin Project to enhance shipping efficiency

16:35

Turkey, AD Ports end negotiations for Alsancak Port

16:05

APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

15:34

Port of Hamburg’s container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

15:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 25.4% container volume growth to 264,869 TEUs in January 2025

14:40

Tsakos Energy Navigation orders nine shuttle tankers from Samsung Heavy Industries for Petrobras contract

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig