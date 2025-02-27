COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co. has added the M.V. GREEN QINGDAO, a 77,000 DWT multipurpose pulp vessel, to its fleet, with delivery occurring on February 19, 2025, in Dalian, according to the company's release.

The vessel, built by Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, measures 225.0 meters in length, 32.26 meters in width, and 21.0 meters in depth, and is designed to transport diverse cargo including high-speed trains, wind power equipment, new energy vehicles, and large machinery.

The M.V. GREEN QINGDAO features box-shaped cargo holds equipped with rotary dehumidifiers for storage conditions, as stated by COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co. Its first voyage will transport new energy vehicles and containers from China to Brazil.

The vessel is part of a series of eight 77,000 DWT ships ordered by COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., with seven delivered by early 2025, according to Marine Insight on February 20, 2025.

The ship’s design incorporates green technology, aligning with industry trends toward sustainable shipping.

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co. is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited.

Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry is a shipbuilding and repair company based in Dalian, China, it is part of the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co. group and constructs vessels for various shipping segments.