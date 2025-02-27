V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust has launched India’s first pilot-scale port decarbonisation project, focusing on green methanol as a fuel source, according to RINA's release.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority and RINA India, targets reduced carbon emissions in vessel propulsion, port operations, and bunkering facilities by 2030.

The project follows an evaluation of alternative fuels, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methane, and green methanol.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the initiative was approved by the Mission Director, enabling the next phase of implementation. Funding and oversight come from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (India) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), which have endorsed the project.

The approvals position V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust to establish India’s first green methanol bunkering infrastructure. Earlier efforts at the port include a pilot demonstration for green hydrogen production, storage, and power generation, expected to conclude by January 2025.

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has also allocated 501 acres of land to four firms for green hydrogen and ammonia facilities, with investments totaling ₹41,860 crore. Separately, a partnership with NTPC Green Energy Ltd, aims to develop a green hydrogen hub at the port.

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust: is a major port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, established in 1974, it facilitates maritime trade with a focus on bulk, container, and liquid cargo. The port handled 29.70 million tonnes of cargo, including 5.62 lakh TEUs of containers, up to December 19, 2024, reflecting a 1.87% overall growth and a 6.74% increase in container traffic.