  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

2025 February 27   15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

Damen Shipyards Group has received a second independent verification of its Damen Air Cavity System (DACS) from Lloyd’s Register, confirming fuel efficiency gains of 7-8% at typical operating speeds, according to Damen's release.

The system, previously assessed by RINA with reported savings of 6-7%, uses a layer of air across a vessel’s flat bottom to reduce water resistance and fuel consumption.

Developed through a partnership between Damen Shipyards Group and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), DACS was installed on Amisco’s cargo vessel Danita in Estonia in 2024. Data collected during Danita’s sea trials formed the basis for both verifications.

Lloyd’s Register applied its own methodologies to the dataset, aligning its findings with RINA’s earlier analysis. The system’s design supports compliance with regulations like the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) by lowering emissions.

The air lubrication systems like DACS are gaining traction, with installations on over 50 vessels globally by early 2025, driven by rising bunker fuel costs averaging $550 per ton. The technology could reduce operational costs by up to $200,000 annually for a mid-sized cargo vessel, based on current fuel prices and a 7% efficiency gain.

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch company founded in 1927, headquartered in Gorinchem, it designs and builds a wide range of vessels, including cargo ships and offshore support units.  

Lloyd’s Register is a UK-based classification society established in 1760, providing technical and engineering services for maritime and industrial sectors worldwide.

Topics:

LR

Damen

RINA

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 27

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

13:23

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang

12:47

Sapura Energy secures $723 mln in drilling contracts

12:20

EU blames shipowners for undermining Ship Recycling Rules via reflagging

11:51

MSC shifts all Megamax vessels from Asia–North Europe trade to Asia–Mediterranean and Asia–West Africa routes

11:17

Furetank completes first bio-LNG bunkering of 200 tonnes for Fure Viken

10:45

Semarak Renewable Energy, Megamas Resources form Semarak MIS JV for offshore shipowning

10:04

WinGD delivers world’s most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine to COSCO for new 16,000 TEU containership

09:59

Norsepower and Syroco deploy wind-propulsion technology on Socatra tanker

09:29

AD Ports’ Noatum Maritime, Erkport launch United Global Ro-Ro joint venture

2025 February 26

18:00

Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024

17:26

French ports of Nantes, Saint-Nazaire face strikes from late February to March over pension reforms

17:05

Four major Japanese maritime firms join Digital Twin Project to enhance shipping efficiency

16:35

Turkey, AD Ports end negotiations for Alsancak Port

16:05

APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

15:34

Port of Hamburg’s container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

15:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 25.4% container volume growth to 264,869 TEUs in January 2025

14:40

Tsakos Energy Navigation orders nine shuttle tankers from Samsung Heavy Industries for Petrobras contract

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig