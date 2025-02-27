Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

Damen Shipyards Group has received a second independent verification of its Damen Air Cavity System (DACS) from Lloyd’s Register, confirming fuel efficiency gains of 7-8% at typical operating speeds, according to Damen's release.

The system, previously assessed by RINA with reported savings of 6-7%, uses a layer of air across a vessel’s flat bottom to reduce water resistance and fuel consumption.

Developed through a partnership between Damen Shipyards Group and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), DACS was installed on Amisco’s cargo vessel Danita in Estonia in 2024. Data collected during Danita’s sea trials formed the basis for both verifications.

Lloyd’s Register applied its own methodologies to the dataset, aligning its findings with RINA’s earlier analysis. The system’s design supports compliance with regulations like the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) by lowering emissions.

The air lubrication systems like DACS are gaining traction, with installations on over 50 vessels globally by early 2025, driven by rising bunker fuel costs averaging $550 per ton. The technology could reduce operational costs by up to $200,000 annually for a mid-sized cargo vessel, based on current fuel prices and a 7% efficiency gain.

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch company founded in 1927, headquartered in Gorinchem, it designs and builds a wide range of vessels, including cargo ships and offshore support units.

Lloyd’s Register is a UK-based classification society established in 1760, providing technical and engineering services for maritime and industrial sectors worldwide.