Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

The Spanish Shipyard C.N.P. FREIRE, S.A. has delivered a new Maintenance Support Vessel to the British company Briggs Marine, following the award of the contract in December 2022, according to the company's release.

The vessel, designed by Cintranaval in collaboration with Freire Shipyard's design department, has been conceived to support Briggs Marine's contracts with the UK Government, as well as offshore wind farms and commercial ports.

With a length of 40 meters and DP-2 diesel-electric propulsion, its primary role will be the inspection, maintenance and replacement of aids to navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings, both in the UK and overseas. In addition, it will carry out, survey, diving and ROV operations, and offshore project and maintenance support operations.

Features include a moon-pool, a demountable A-frame, a 4-point mooring system, an active heave compensated crane and a dedicated survey project office. The vessel is also equipped with a detachable ladder for crew transfer vessel (CTV) boarding for renewable energy projects.

The DP-2 diesel-electric propulsion system maximises efficiency in UK and Northern European waters. The vessel provides high quality accommodation for 6 crew and 10 project members, enabling 24-hour operations.

Freire Shipyard is a family owned shipyard located in the city of Vigo (Spain) that was founded in 1895 and four generations later, the Freire family is still the sole shareholder of the company. The construction of steel-hulled vessels began in the early 1960s, and since then Freire has built more than 280 steel vessels for more than 25 countries. Today, the shipyard is dedicated to the construction and repair of high-tech steel vessels up to 155 metres in length including oceanographic and research vessels, fishing vessels, luxury mega explorer yachts, offshore support vessels and military patrol vessels.

Briggs Marine is a provider of marine and environmental services, specialising in port and marine operations, environmental and subsea support, and ship chartering. Briggs Marine has established itself in recent years as a key supplier to Peel Ports Group, providing marine services at the Port of Liverpool and London Medway, as well as providing Aids to Navigation (AtoN), Commercial Diving, Subsea Cable IMR, construction and engineering support, Environmental Response, Marine Surveys, Terminal and Energy Storage Solutions and Vessel Chartering throughout the UK.