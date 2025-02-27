  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

2025 February 27   16:50

shipping

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

Cosco Shipping Lines launched its WSA5 express ocean service on February 21, 2025, with the 8,528 TEU vessel Xin Ou Zhou Guayaquil departing from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to transport shrimp and bananas to Shanghai, China, via Chancay, Peru, according to the company's release.

The service aims to reduce transit time to 27 days for reefers, compared to the 35 to 55 days typical of other routes. The route connects Guayaquil’s Contecon terminal to the recently opened Chancay port, inaugurated in November 2024 with a $1.4 billion investment from Cosco Shipping Ports Chancay Perú S.A., before reaching Shanghai.

Javier Lanza, CEO of Contecon Guayaquil S.A., noted, “Before this new route, the merchandise directed to China from Ecuador in boat arrived at its destination in a deadline of 35 to 55 days, since they had to pass by other ports of the north of the region.”

The service targets a 10% reduction in logistics costs, with bananas—accounting for 60% of Ecuador’s containerized exports—expected to benefit most significantly. The weekly service follows a trial voyage the previous week, with a second vessel departing on February 21 carrying 247 TEU, including fresh foods.

Ecuador’s exports to China, bolstered by a trade agreement effective since May 2024, reached 15.3 million boxes of bananas in 2023, up from 10.8 million in 2022. The Chancay port, a $3.5 billion project 60% owned by Cosco Shipping Ports and 40% by Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A., handled over 1,700 containers by early December 2024.

The WSA5 route also includes stops at Buenaventura, Colombia, and Mexican ports, completing a nine-week cycle with a fleet ranging from 2,300 to 9,500 TEU capacity.

Cosco Shipping Lines is a subsidiary of China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited, founded in 1961, it operates a fleet of 1,535 vessels, including container ships, serving over 1,000 ports globally.  

Cosco Shipping Ports Chancay Perú S.A. is a joint venture established in 2019, 60% owned by Cosco Shipping Ports and 40% by Volcan Compañía Minera S.A.A., managing the Chancay port in Peru.

Topics:

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 27

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

13:23

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang

12:47

Sapura Energy secures $723 mln in drilling contracts

12:20

EU blames shipowners for undermining Ship Recycling Rules via reflagging

11:51

MSC shifts all Megamax vessels from Asia–North Europe trade to Asia–Mediterranean and Asia–West Africa routes

11:17

Furetank completes first bio-LNG bunkering of 200 tonnes for Fure Viken

10:45

Semarak Renewable Energy, Megamas Resources form Semarak MIS JV for offshore shipowning

10:04

WinGD delivers world’s most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine to COSCO for new 16,000 TEU containership

09:59

Norsepower and Syroco deploy wind-propulsion technology on Socatra tanker

09:29

AD Ports’ Noatum Maritime, Erkport launch United Global Ro-Ro joint venture

2025 February 26

18:00

Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024

17:26

French ports of Nantes, Saint-Nazaire face strikes from late February to March over pension reforms

17:05

Four major Japanese maritime firms join Digital Twin Project to enhance shipping efficiency

16:35

Turkey, AD Ports end negotiations for Alsancak Port

16:05

APM Terminals launches Maasvlakte II expansion

15:34

Port of Hamburg’s container throughput up 0.9% to 7.8 mln TEUs in 2024

15:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 25.4% container volume growth to 264,869 TEUs in January 2025

14:40

Tsakos Energy Navigation orders nine shuttle tankers from Samsung Heavy Industries for Petrobras contract

14:22

Global bulker fleet slows as aging vessels, emissions rules reshape market, Veson Nautical reports

13:52

Taiwan detains China-linked Hong Tai 58 cargo ship after undersea cable to Penghu Islands disconnected

13:12

Ocean Network Express to adopt DCSA eBL standard via GSBN

12:41

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry signs RMB 57.5m contract with Qinshi Jiamei for 200-person jackup accommodation rig