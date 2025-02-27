Norsepower and Syroco deploy wind-propulsion technology on Socatra tanker

Norsepower and Syroco announced a collaboration on February 25, 2025, to integrate Norsepower Rotor Sails™ with Syroco’s digital solutions on commercial vessels, targeting reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions, according to Norsepower's release.

The partnership has been implemented on Socatra’s tanker Alcyone, achieving fuel savings of up to 21% per voyage, as validated by Syroco’s performance evaluation technology.

The initiative combines Norsepower’s wind propulsion system with Syroco’s weather routing and digital twin technology, which optimizes routes by analyzing wind, waves, currents, and vessel specifics in real time. Initial data shows that integrating these technologies can double performance on certain voyages.

The tanker Alcyone, a 50,000-dwt vessel chartered to TotalEnergies, was retrofitted with two 35-meter by 5-meter Rotor Sails in late 2023, aligning with TotalEnergies’ emissions reduction goals. The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift, with over 30 vessels globally adopting rotor sails by early 2025, driven by bunker fuel prices averaging $550 per ton. Norsepower has logged over 310,000 operating hours across its installations, reducing CO2 emissions by 20,100 tons to date.

Norsepower is a Finnish company founded in 2012, headquartered in Helsinki, specializing in rotor sail technology to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in the shipping industry.

Syroco is a Marseille-based climate tech startup established in 2018, focused on digital twin and AI-driven solutions for optimizing energy efficiency in maritime and other sectors.