"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has financed the construction of its new LNG-fueled car carrier, "OCEANUS HIGHWAY," delivered today, utilizing the Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance program, according to the company's release.

This program is jointly operated by the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) to support the maritime shipping industry's decarbonization efforts.

The "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" received an "A" rating from ClassNK for its high decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness. The vessel's use of LNG fuel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 25% compared to conventional fuel oil.

Additionally, it complies with the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s NOx Tier III and SOx regulations.

The vessel, built by SHIN KURUSHIMA TOYOHASHI SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD., has a capacity of 6,900 vehicles.

"K" LINE's Environmental Vision 2050 aims to improve CO2 emissions efficiency by 50% by 2030, surpassing the IMO target of 40%, and achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. The "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" is a part of these efforts.

A naming ceremony was held, and the vessel was named "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" by Mr. Kazuhiko Sumi, Managing Executive Officer of Mazda Motor Corporation.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a Japanese shipping company engaged in the transportation of various cargoes, including containers, cars, and bulk materials.

Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) is a Japanese government-owned financial institution that provides financing and investment for infrastructure and industrial development.

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) is a Japanese classification society that provides technical services and certifies ships and offshore structures.