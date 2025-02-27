  1. Home
2025 February 27   17:31

shipping

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

Knutsen Group, a Norwegian tanker and gas carrier operator, is implementing a significant upgrade to its fleet's digital infrastructure through a partnership with Marlink, according to the company's release.

The upgrade involves the deployment of Starlink Low Earth Orbit (LEO) terminals across its existing fleet and newbuilds, supplementing the company's Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) installations.

Each of Knutsen Group's 59 operational vessels will receive two Starlink LEO terminals, with an additional 19 newbuilds also slated for the same installation. This initiative aims to enhance the company's digital capabilities and improve connectivity for its sea staff.

The upgrade is part of Marlink's Sealink NextGen solution, which combines LEO, VSAT, and Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) technologies. The company also reports that Knutsen Group will trial Marlink's software-defined routeing (SD-WAN) solution to optimize network management and ensure reliable business-critical communications.

Knutsen Group: Knutsen Group is a privately owned shipping company which operates a large fleet of shuttle tankers, product tankers, chemical tankers, and LNG carriers. 

Marlink is a global provider of satellite communications and digital solutions, serving various sectors including maritime, energy, and government.

