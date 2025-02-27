Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

Kongsberg Maritime has entered into a service representation agreement with G-jet s.r.l., a subsidiary of V610 AG group, to enhance support for its Kamewa waterjets in the yacht sector, according to the company's release.

The agreement aims to improve customer service and expertise for users of Kongsberg Maritime’s waterjet technology.

G-jet will provide mechanical and electronic services for Kongsberg Kamewa waterjets, covering routine maintenance, emergency repairs, and spare parts.

Kongsberg Maritime’s Kamewa waterjets are designed for high-speed vessels and luxury yachts, offering maneuverability and efficiency.

Kongsberg Maritime is a global technology provider delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore, subsea and naval.

G-jet s.r.l. provides specialized mechanical and electronic services for propulsion systems.