2025 February 28   07:41

accident

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore responds to unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker BASSET

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reported an unauthorised boarding of the Singapore-registered chemical tanker BASSET at approximately 07:00 AM (SGT) on February 27, 2025, in the Singapore Strait outside territorial waters, according to a statement released earlier today.

A crew member sustained injuries, and the vessel is currently anchored in Singapore waters, with the Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force mobilized to assist, including ongoing medical evacuation. The incident involved no Singaporean crew members, and all crew are accounted for, MPA clarified.

“MPA is issuing safety broadcasts for vessels to maintain a vigilant watch,” the authority stated, noting that safety of navigation along the Singapore Strait remains unaffected. The tanker, identified as carrying unspecified chemicals, remains under investigation, with no immediate details on the perpetrators.

MPA’s response includes coordination with the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), which reported a 20% increase in piracy incidents in Southeast Asian waters in 2024, per its January 2025 piracy report.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board established on February 2, 1996, based in Singapore, responsible for regulating maritime traffic, port operations, and promoting the city-state as a global maritime hub.  

Singapore Police Coast Guard is a specialized unit of the Singapore Police Force, formed in 1993, tasked with maritime security and law enforcement in Singapore’s territorial waters.  

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is a national civil defense organization established in 1961, headquartered in Singapore, providing emergency response and medical services, including maritime incidents.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

accident

