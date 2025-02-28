  1. Home
2025 February 28   08:46

shipping

InfraVia to acquire 80% of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), a French family-owned shipowner, has entered exclusive negotiations with private equity firm InfraVia for a majority stake acquisition, according to the company's release. The deal involves InfraVia acquiring an 80% stake in LDA, with the remaining 20% retained by the Louis-Dreyfus family and its management, aiming to fund a €1 billion growth strategy to double LDA’s fleet size over the next few years.

LDA, which operates a fleet of 23 vessels across offshore, ro-ro cargoship, and cable-laying sectors, seeks to leverage InfraVia’s financial backing to expand its operations. The transaction aligns with InfraVia’s focus on infrastructure and energy transition investments, with plans to increase LDA’s fleet from 23 to approximately 46 vessels.

InfraVia’s proposed investment follows its strategy to target undervalued assets in the shipping sector, with the €1 billion earmarked for fleet expansion and technological upgrades, including decarbonization initiatives. The deal values LDA at an estimated €1.25 billion, including debt.

Edouard Louis-Dreyfus, President of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, declared: “We are delighted by InfraVia’s investment in LDA because we share the same vision, the same values and, of course, the same ambitions for our group. Today, more than ever, we believe in high-performing service marine, both environmentally and economically. In our sectors, we are convinced that great opportunities lie ahead and are within our reach. It is this conviction that drives us to accelerate our ambitions, to propel Louis Dreyfus Armateurs into a new dynamic of growth and innovation.”

Vincent Levita, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InfraVia, said: “We are delighted to become shareholders of LDA and partner with the Louis-Dreyfus family to support this leading group, embedded with a strong culture of innovation and important growth ambitions. We share a common vision with LDA regarding the future of the maritime sector, and we aim to support the group in its accelerating growth and efforts to develop tomorrow’s maritime solutions and services.”

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is a French shipping company established in 2004, headquartered in Paris, specializing in offshore support, ro-ro cargoships, and cable-laying vessels with a fleet of 23 ships.  

InfraVia Capital Partners is a Paris-based private equity firm founded in 2008, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and digital investments across Europe.

