Jan De Nul to install foundations for large offshore wind project in Scotland

Jan De Nul’s heavy-lift vessel Les Alizés will be deployed to transport and install the monopile foundations off the Angus coast in Scotland, according to the company's release.

When complete, the wind farm will generate enough green energy to power the equivalent of half of all Scottish homes. Developed by Inch Cape Offshore Limited, the wind farm will significantly contribute to the latest UK Government target of 43 to 51 gigawatts offshore wind installed by 2030. Green electricity from Inch Cape will reduce carbon emissions by 2.5 million tonnes per year compared to fossil fuel equivalents.

Inch Cape, an equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, will be the UK’s first offshore wind farm to install 15 MW Vestas turbines. Engineering and project preparation is already progressing for transport and installation of the monopile foundations, commencing late 2025.

The monopiles are up to 110 meters long and weigh up to 2,500 tonnes, equal to the weight of about 2,500 average cars. The monopiles will be loaded at a newly built quayside at the entrance to the Port of Leith in Edinburgh, Scotland.