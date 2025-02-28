AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Board of Investment, to explore the development of an industrial zone near Karachi Port and Port Qasim, according to the company's release.

The MoU aims to facilitate trade and economic activity, building on AD Ports Group’s 50-year concession for five container terminal berths at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, secured in 2023 with joint venture partner Kaheel Terminals, and a 25-year concession for seven general and bulk cargo berths in 2024.

The new agreements include a partnership with Maqta Technologies and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) to modernize customs systems, a deal with Bahria Foundation to enhance dredging and marine services, and a logistics collaboration with Noatum Logistics and KGTL to develop inland trade corridors.

“We are pleased to sign these agreements as part of supporting economic growth in Pakistan, in line with the vision to advance relations between the two countries, providing new opportunities and achieving prosperity for the people of Pakistan,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

The agreements target a $220 million investment over 10 years for Karachi Gateway Terminal, with an additional $100 million planned within five years to improve infrastructure.

AD Ports Group: A UAE-based company established in 2006, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specializing in ports, logistics, and economic development with operations across multiple continents.