  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

2025 February 28   11:39

ports

AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Board of Investment, to explore the development of an industrial zone near Karachi Port and Port Qasim, according to the company's release.

The MoU aims to facilitate trade and economic activity, building on AD Ports Group’s 50-year concession for five container terminal berths at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, secured in 2023 with joint venture partner Kaheel Terminals, and a 25-year concession for seven general and bulk cargo berths in 2024.

The new agreements include a partnership with Maqta Technologies and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) to modernize customs systems, a deal with Bahria Foundation to enhance dredging and marine services, and a logistics collaboration with Noatum Logistics and KGTL to develop inland trade corridors.

“We are pleased to sign these agreements as part of supporting economic growth in Pakistan, in line with the vision to advance relations between the two countries, providing new opportunities and achieving prosperity for the people of Pakistan,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

The agreements target a $220 million investment over 10 years for Karachi Gateway Terminal, with an additional $100 million planned within five years to improve infrastructure.

AD Ports Group: A UAE-based company established in 2006, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, specializing in ports, logistics, and economic development with operations across multiple continents.

Topics:

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 28

13:12

Panama Canal details Indio River Lake project at Chamber of Commerce discussion

12:42

MOL and SMT Shipping sign MoU to study DRI ocean transportation

12:23

ABS approves FEED for ECO TLP® deep water wind platform

11:59

Rizhao GANGDA starts construction of emergency towing vessel for Great Barrier Reef operations

10:40

Jan De Nul to install foundations for large offshore wind project in Scotland

10:09

MOL, KEPCO sign MoU to collaborate on carbon credit project

09:03

Consortium to bring Northport under a single ownership

08:46

InfraVia to acquire 80% of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

07:41

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore responds to unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker BASSET

2025 February 27

21:08

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 24-28, 2025

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

13:23

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang

12:47

Sapura Energy secures $723 mln in drilling contracts

12:20

EU blames shipowners for undermining Ship Recycling Rules via reflagging

11:51

MSC shifts all Megamax vessels from Asia–North Europe trade to Asia–Mediterranean and Asia–West Africa routes

11:17

Furetank completes first bio-LNG bunkering of 200 tonnes for Fure Viken

10:45

Semarak Renewable Energy, Megamas Resources form Semarak MIS JV for offshore shipowning

10:04

WinGD delivers world’s most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine to COSCO for new 16,000 TEU containership

09:59

Norsepower and Syroco deploy wind-propulsion technology on Socatra tanker

09:29

AD Ports’ Noatum Maritime, Erkport launch United Global Ro-Ro joint venture

2025 February 26

18:00

Port of Brussels сargo throughput rises by 2.6% to 6.26mln tonnes in 2024