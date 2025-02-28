Rizhao GANGDA starts construction of emergency towing vessel for Great Barrier Reef operations

A steel cutting ceremony for the RAsalvor 6500 took place on January 17, 2025, at Rizhao GANGDA Shipbuilding (Shandong Port) in Shandong Province, China, marking the beginning of construction for a new emergency towing vessel, according to the company's release.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd. for Smit Lamnalco, Australia, and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the vessel will provide first response capability in the Great Barrier Reef and Torres Strait, with delivery scheduled for 2026.

The RAsalvor 6500 is intended to offer aids to navigation services and other marine services in the region.

The vessel features a hybrid propulsion system that optimizes the power generation system for the desired operational profile, enhancing its efficiency for the specified tasks.

Rizhao GANGDA Shipbuilding (Shandong Port) is a Chinese shipbuilding company based in Rizhao, Shandong Province, part of the Shandong Port Group. The Shandong Port Group reporting a 15% rise in shipbuilding contracts in 2024, totaling 2.5 million deadweight tons

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canadian naval architecture firm established in 1930, headquartered in Vancouver, specializing in the design of tugs, workboats, and offshore vessels.

Smit Lamnalco is a global marine services provider founded in 1991, headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, offering towage, salvage, and offshore support services.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is a government agency established in 1990, based in Canberra, Australia, responsible for maritime safety, environmental protection, and search-and-rescue operations. AMSA has prioritized emergency towing vessels in the region following a 2022 incident where a grounded vessel threatened the reef, prompting a $50 million investment in new response capabilities.