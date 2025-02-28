Panama Canal details Indio River Lake project at Chamber of Commerce discussion

The Vice President of Water Projects at the Panama Canal, John Langman, presented details of the Indio River Lake construction project during a meeting organized by the Panamanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industries on February 27, 2025, according to Panama Canal's release.

The initiative aims to secure water supply for human consumption and canal operations, addressing long-term resource sustainability.

Participants raised questions about project implementation and social impacts on local residents. Langman responded, noting ongoing efforts to assist communities with land titling to provide legal certainty.

“The invitation of this business association contributes to the Channel’s initiative to share information about its projects and projections,” Langman said.

He added, “We have also participated in conversations with different guilds and associations to explain the scope of the project, something that began in the communities of direct impact and that we are now doing at a general level.”

Jan Stichweh, president of the Panamanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industries, emphasized the project’s significance, stating, “Not only for the transit of ships, but for the consumption of drinking water and the development of communities.”

The Indio River Lake project is part of the Panama Canal Authority’s (ACP) broader strategy to address water shortages, with a proposed $1.6 billion investment and a six-year construction timeline. Community concerns about displacement, affecting over 2,000 residents, have been documented, with the ACP planning relocation packages, though opposition persists.

Panama Canal is an autonomous agency established in 1999, headquartered in Panama City, managing the canal and its water resources as a critical global trade route.

Panamanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industries is a bilateral trade organization founded in 1990, based in Panama City, promoting economic ties between Panama and Germany.