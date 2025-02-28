  1. Home
2025 February 28   13:54

shipbuilding

Valmet orders methanol automation system for two Jan De Nul vessels

Valmet Oyj has received an order for a marine methanol fuel automation control system for two cable-laying vessels from a value-added reseller (VAR) partner, China Merchants Industry Digital Technology Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessels, to be constructed at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) shipyard for Jan De Nul, focus on maritime and offshore energy infrastructure and construction projects, with the order included in Valmet’s orders received for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The delivery encompasses a methanol control system and methanol safety system, featuring a total of 1000 I/O, four communication ports, and remote access, with the safety system meeting SIL2 requirements.

“Valmet has experience in green fuel supply system control. Their technical expertise can add value to our operations,” said Philippe Hermans, Manager Vessel Construction, Jan De Nul.

“Valmet DNA has strong processing capability and reliability, which can meet the high safety standard of Jan De Nul. I am confident the investment will support Jan De Nul in leading a green and low-carbon operating model in the subsea cable business,” said Gavin Wang, Marine Sales Manager, Automation Systems, Valmet.

Valmet Oyj is a company founded in 1750, with over 19,000 professionals worldwide and net sales of approximately EUR 5.4 billion in 2024, operates from its head office in Espoo, Finland, specializing in automation, process technologies, and services for pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company previously supplied automation for the first global methanol project for Stena Line in 2014.

China Merchants Industry Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Merchants Group, established to provide digital and technological solutions for maritime and industrial sectors, based in China.  

China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) is a Chinese shipbuilding entity under China Merchants Group, located in Jiangsu Province, focused on constructing commercial and specialized vessels.  

Jan De Nul is a Belgian company founded in 1938, headquartered in Luxembourg, offering engineering solutions in offshore energy, dredging, construction, and environmental projects worldwide. Jan De Nul’s focus on subsea cable infrastructure supports the expansion of offshore wind farms, with the global offshore wind market expected to reach $40 billion by 2027.

