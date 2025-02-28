Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges urge immediate action on Clean Industrial Deal

The Dutch Port of Rotterdam and Belgian Port of Antwerp-Bruges have welcomed the Clean Industrial Deal, through which the European Commission intends to strengthen the competitiveness of European industry, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

The ports support the strategy for bundling economic strength and a sustainable transition, emphasizing that in the current geopolitical context, a stronger, more independent Europe is more urgent than ever.

CEOs Boudewijn Siemons and Jacques Vandermeiren noted frequent feedback from companies and their international headquarters about reconsidering presence and investments in Europe. “There is no single, straightforward solution; it involves multiple actions. If we want to preserve our industry and prosperity for future generations, words have to be turned into deeds now,” the CEOs said.

The ports identified energy prices, infrastructure coordination, and EU regulation as major challenges for the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Rhine-Ruhr area, the fourth largest chemical cluster globally, endorsing a combined European and national approach. Three items in the package stand out for the ports: relieving pressure on energy costs, the crucial role of hydrogen, and infrastructure as the backbone of the transition.

The ports support the Commission’s plan to collaborate with industrial clusters, calling for an approach focusing on strengthening international chains rather than specific regions or sectors.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented, “Europe is confronted with the challenge of maintaining its industrial base while making it more sustainable. As port authorities, we are making substantial investments in large-scale transition projects, and are currently working with partners to build new infrastructure at our ports. Together, we must now make it possible for companies to also invest in the new economy. An effective and consistent industrial policy from the EU and national governments is an important prerequisite in this regard.”

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said, “We welcome the Clean Industrial Deal presented by Ursula Von der Leyen in Antwerp. This marks an important step in strengthening European industry. Now is the time for concrete action, with targeted measures and clarity so that companies can invest in a sustainable and competitive future. With various partners, companies and governments, Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Port of Rotterdam are working together to help strengthen European industry and perpetuate its strategic position.”

The Clean Industrial Deal, unveiled on February 26, 2025, by the European Commission, proposes a €100 billion investment over five years to support industrial decarbonization. The Antwerp-Rotterdam-Rhine-Ruhr region, highlighted as the fourth largest chemical cluster, contributed 18% of Europe’s chemical production in 2023, totaling 110 million tons.

Port of Rotterdam is a Dutch port authority established in 2004, headquartered in Rotterdam, managing one of Europe’s largest ports for container, bulk, and energy cargo.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a Belgian port authority formed in 2022 through the merger of Port of Antwerp and Port of Bruges-Zeebrugge, based in Antwerp, handling significant industrial and logistics traffic.