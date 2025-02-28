  1. Home
2025 February 28   14:36

shipbuilding

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards starts construction of four GADUS vessels for Navigare

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards announced the successful keel laying ceremony for Hav Leiti, the first vessel in the new GADUS series of 5600dwt dry cargo vessels, on February 28, 2025, according to the company's release.

The event marks a key milestone in the production of the first of four vessels commissioned by Navigare Shipping, a company based in the Faroe Islands, with construction continuing through spring 2026.

The Hav Leiti, designed in collaboration with Navigare Shipping, features a deadweight tonnage of 5600dwt and incorporates a diesel-electric propulsion system with four generator sets and a fixed-pitch propeller in a nozzle, optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The vessel complies with IMO Tier-3 regulations, includes a sewage treatment plant for environmentally responsible sailing in the Baltic area, a shore transformer system for emission-free port discharging, and an electric self-discharger on a wagon for enhanced cargo handling.

“The keel laying of Hav Leiti represents the start of a new era in sustainable cargo shipping,” said Thecla Bodewes, CEO at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards. “This vessel series is a reflection to our dedication to innovation, reliability, and efficiency in shipbuilding. We are honored to collaborate with Navigare Shipping to deliver vessels that set new industry standards.”

Álvur Højgaard, CEO of Navigare, stated, “We are delighted to witness the keel laying of Hav Leiti, a vessel that embodies our vision of modern and environmentally responsible maritime logistics. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to seeing Hav Leiti and her sister ships take to the seas.”

The vessels, engineered in-house by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, feature advanced automation systems to ensure performance, safety, and reliability, with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for spring 2026, followed by the remaining three.

The ceremony, attended by Navigare Shipping owners and Thecla Bodewes Shipyards management, included the maritime tradition of welding a special coin onto the keel, symbolizing good fortune and safe voyages.

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards is a Dutch family-owned shipbuilding company established in 1822, headquartered in Kampen, specializing in innovative multi-purpose vessels and sustainable ship designs.  

Navigare Shipping is a Faroese shipping company founded in 1966 by the Højgaard family, headquartered in Søldarfjørður, focusing on general cargo ships with a fleet of 13 owned and 3 operated vessels.

