MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology

MODEC, Inc. entered into a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract with SAMSUNG E&A on February 27, 2025, for an offshore carbon capture pilot project, selecting Carbon Clean’s modular CycloneCC technology, according to the company's release.

The project involves installing a carbon capture module on a MODEC Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, marking the first-of-a-kind deployment of CycloneCC in an onboard carbon capture setting and the first post-combustion Carbon Capture (PCC) implementation on an operating FPSO via retrofit.

Carbon Clean will provide FEED support to SAMSUNG E&A, including equipment supply of the rotating packed bed (RPB) technology at the core of CycloneCC and process design package (PDP) licensing.

SAMSUNG E&A will conduct detailed engineering to optimize CycloneCC for offshore conditions and FPSO specifications.

CycloneCC suits offshore maritime environments, with a unit footprint up to 50% smaller than conventional solutions and largest equipment sizes reduced by a factor of 10. The recently launched CycloneCC C1 series achieves a 70% height reduction compared to column-based technologies, with RPBs enhancing capture performance under vessel motions.

“We’re proud to deliver this groundbreaking, first-of-a-kind project with industry leaders SAMSUNG E&A and MODEC. Onboard carbon capture is essential for decarbonizing offshore oil and gas operations. Our highly modular CycloneCC technology is 10x smaller than conventional solutions, making it ideal for confined spaces, including floating vessels and maritime settings. Its replicable, scalable design makes it logistically and commercially viable to be deployed across a fleet at a fraction of the cost of traditional amine systems,” said Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO, Carbon Clean.

The project supports MODEC’s Vision 2034 decarbonization strategy, with potential for a scaled-up CycloneCC unit on its FPSO fleet following a successful pilot.

MODEC, Inc. is a Japanese offshore engineering company founded in 1968, headquartered in Tokyo, specializing in FPSO and floating production systems.

SAMSUNG E&A is a South Korean engineering and construction firm established in 1970, headquartered in Seoul, providing energy and environmental solutions globally. SAMSUNG E&A’s expertise in energy transition projects includes a 2022 carbon capture pilot in South Korea, enhancing its portfolio of over 1,500 completed projects.

Carbon Clean is a UK-based carbon capture technology company founded in 2009, headquartered in London, focusing on innovative solutions for hard-to-abate industries. Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology, with its 50% reduced footprint, leverages its 49 global references, with the company raising $150 million in 2023 to expand modular capture deployment.