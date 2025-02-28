  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology

2025 February 28   15:24

offshore

MODEC signs FEED contract with SAMSUNG E&A for offshore carbon capture using CycloneCC technology

MODEC, Inc. entered into a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract with SAMSUNG E&A on February 27, 2025, for an offshore carbon capture pilot project, selecting Carbon Clean’s modular CycloneCC technology, according to the company's release.

The project involves installing a carbon capture module on a MODEC Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, marking the first-of-a-kind deployment of CycloneCC in an onboard carbon capture setting and the first post-combustion Carbon Capture (PCC) implementation on an operating FPSO via retrofit.

Carbon Clean will provide FEED support to SAMSUNG E&A, including equipment supply of the rotating packed bed (RPB) technology at the core of CycloneCC and process design package (PDP) licensing.

SAMSUNG E&A will conduct detailed engineering to optimize CycloneCC for offshore conditions and FPSO specifications.

CycloneCC suits offshore maritime environments, with a unit footprint up to 50% smaller than conventional solutions and largest equipment sizes reduced by a factor of 10. The recently launched CycloneCC C1 series achieves a 70% height reduction compared to column-based technologies, with RPBs enhancing capture performance under vessel motions.

“We’re proud to deliver this groundbreaking, first-of-a-kind project with industry leaders SAMSUNG E&A and MODEC. Onboard carbon capture is essential for decarbonizing offshore oil and gas operations. Our highly modular CycloneCC technology is 10x smaller than conventional solutions, making it ideal for confined spaces, including floating vessels and maritime settings. Its replicable, scalable design makes it logistically and commercially viable to be deployed across a fleet at a fraction of the cost of traditional amine systems,” said Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO, Carbon Clean.

The project supports MODEC’s Vision 2034 decarbonization strategy, with potential for a scaled-up CycloneCC unit on its FPSO fleet following a successful pilot.

MODEC, Inc. is a Japanese offshore engineering company founded in 1968, headquartered in Tokyo, specializing in FPSO and floating production systems.  

SAMSUNG E&A is a South Korean engineering and construction firm established in 1970, headquartered in Seoul, providing energy and environmental solutions globally. SAMSUNG E&A’s expertise in energy transition projects includes a 2022 carbon capture pilot in South Korea, enhancing its portfolio of over 1,500 completed projects.

Carbon Clean is a UK-based carbon capture technology company founded in 2009, headquartered in London, focusing on innovative solutions for hard-to-abate industries. Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology, with its 50% reduced footprint, leverages its 49 global references, with the company raising $150 million in 2023 to expand modular capture deployment.  

Topics:

FPSO

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 28

18:00

Marine Masters to install offshore platforms for SunPetro in Gulf of Kutch

17:15

Maersk names 11th dual-fuel methanol vessel ‘Albert Maersk’ in Mumbai

16:45

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches consortium to expand India’s port network

16:15

Port of Melbourne сontainer traffic up to 289,000 TEUs in January 2025

15:40

Business Finland allocates EUR 60 mln grant to P2X Solutions for Joensuu plant

14:36

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards starts construction of four GADUS vessels for Navigare

14:23

Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges urge immediate action on Clean Industrial Deal

13:54

Valmet orders methanol automation system for two Jan De Nul vessels

13:12

Panama Canal details Indio River Lake project at Chamber of Commerce discussion

12:42

MOL and SMT Shipping sign MoU to study DRI ocean transportation

12:23

ABS approves FEED for ECO TLP® deep water wind platform

11:59

Rizhao GANGDA starts construction of emergency towing vessel for Great Barrier Reef operations

11:39

AD Ports Group and Pakistan Board of Investment sign MoU to develop industrial zone near Karachi and Port Qasim

10:40

Jan De Nul to install foundations for large offshore wind project in Scotland

10:09

MOL, KEPCO sign MoU to collaborate on carbon credit project

09:03

Consortium to bring Northport under a single ownership

08:46

InfraVia to acquire 80% of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

07:41

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore responds to unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker BASSET

2025 February 27

21:08

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Feb 24-28, 2025

18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and G-jet form service partnership for yacht waterjets

17:31

Knutsen Group enhances fleet connectivity with Marlink's hybrid network upgrade

17:06

"K" LINE finances LNG-fueled car carrier "OCEANUS HIGHWAY" with DBJ and ClassNK program

16:50

Cosco Shipping starts Express Service from Ecuador to China via Chancay

16:10

DP World Sokhna handles first passenger vessel of 2025 with MV Aroya

15:40

Freire Shipyard delivers new maintenance support vessel for Briggs Marine

15:20

Damen Air Cavity System gains second fuel efficiency verification from Lloyd’s Register

14:50

V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust initiates India’s first port decarbonisation pilot with green methanol

14:10

ABS-led consortium submits final reports on synthetic fuels and nuclear power to EMSA

13:41

COSCO Shipping delivers 77,000 DWT multipurpose vessel M.V. GREEN QINGDAO

13:23

Adhart Shipping orders four 50,000 dwt product tankers from New Dayang